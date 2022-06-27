ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA player Kevin Love, model Kate Bock marry in New York

By Annie Martin
UPI News
 3 days ago
June 27 (UPI) -- NBA player Kevin Love and model Kate Bock are married.

Love, a professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Bock, a model known for her work with Sports Illustrated, married Saturday at a Great Gatsby-inspired wedding in New York.

Love, 33, and Bock, 34, confirmed the news Sunday to People. The couple married at New York City Public Library with their families and closest friends in attendance.

"The city is so much a part of our story and it felt so right to bring all of our favorite people together into such an iconic New York City institution," Bock said.

"Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, history and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamour we were searing for and is so iconic to the city that we love," she added.

Love and Bock asked their guests to wear black and white to the Great Gatsby-inspired ball.

"We thought it was chic, timeless and elegant," Bock said.

Bock herself sported a custom lace Ralph Lauren wedding dress, according to Vogue. The dress was inspired by Grace Kelly's wedding day look and featured over two million beads. The gown took over 1,800 hours to make.

Love and Bock met in 2016 after a photoshoot in New York. The couple got engaged in January 2021.

UPI News

