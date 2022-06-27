ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall Guys Reaches 20 Million Players After Free-to-Play Launch

By Rollin Bishop
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you somehow missed it, Fall Guys officially became a free-to-play video game as of June 21st and launched on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox platforms, and PC via the Epic Games Store. With the title now being on all major platforms and free to boot, a whole mess of...

comicbook.com

