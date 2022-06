Ripple chief Brad Garlinghouse reportedly says that the firm will leave the country if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) wins its lawsuit against them. According to a new report from Axios, Garlinghouse says that the company will cease to operate in the US if they lose the lawsuit that the SEC filed against the firm in late 2020 for allegedly issuing XRP as an unregistered security.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO