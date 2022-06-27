Hundreds of flights canceled due to staffing, weather

Hundreds of flights canceled Sunday due to weather, staffing issues 00:24

BOSTON - At least 730 flights were canceled across the United States on Sunday evening, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware , which showed dozens more cancellations and delays at Boston's Logan Airport on Monday.

Delta Air Lines alone canceled at least 224 flights nationwide on Sunday. United Airlines canceled 71 flights and American Airlines canceled 66 flights.

"Delta teams continue to safely manage through compounding factors affecting our operation this weekend, including higher-than-planned unscheduled absences in some of our work groups, weather, and air traffic control constraints," a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said. "Canceling a flight is always our last resort, and we sincerely apologize to our customers for any disruption to their travel plans."

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was most impacted by Sunday's cancellations.

United Airlines canceled 56 flights on Saturday and 70 flights Sunday.

In Boston, there were 335 delays and 61 total cancellations affecting Logan on Sunday, according to FlightAware. As of Monday morning, there were 64 delays and 38 total cancellations for Boston.