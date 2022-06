SPOKANE, Wash. - Newly filed court docs say the two men charged with shooting a Spokane Police officer may have had counterfeit pills inside their car. "Information has been received of the likelihood of a large amount of narcotics possibly being located inside the suspect vehicle," court documents said after a Spokane County Sheriff's Office Detective reported seeing a clear sandwich baggie-sized container on the driver's seat containing a "large quantity of blue pills consistent in appearance with that of 'Mexis' (a counterfeit Oxycontin pill containing Fentanyl)."

