New development subject at 28th meeting

Healthy Archuleta to Host Community Conversation about Preventive Care Access & Utilization Featuring AXIS Integrated. Healthcare This Thursday 6/30/22 from 2 pm – 3 pm Healthy Archuleta dba FSFE – Food Coalition will host a community conversation that will engage the healthcare community and everyday residents about the types of preventive and primary care services that are available in Archuleta County. Healthy Archuleta, in partnership with Archuleta County, is working to complete a nutrition security health equity assessment over the next couple of years. We are looking at two broad questions that will help capture people’s voices/experiences related to food and preventative healthcare issues and opportunities in Archuleta County. Thursday’s conversation will continue to focus on our community’s experience and will feature Ricardo Martinez at AXIS Integrated Healthcare as it relates to preventative health care access and utilization (coverage, timeliness, workforce, and service). According to HealthCare.gov “Preventative services is defined as routine health care that includes screenings, check-ups, and patient counseling to prevent illnesses, disease, or other health problems.” (https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/preventive-services/). Join us on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83978862954 for the virtual meeting. For questions please contact us at [email protected] or 401-371-3227. To donate to support the work of Healthy Archuleta dba FSFE-Food Coalition please visit our website: https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/donate.html.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO