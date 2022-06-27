ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

New development subject at 28th meeting

By normvance
pagosasprings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public is highly encouraged to join via Zoom conference call as space is limited in the meeting room. Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/91425469027. Dial by Phone – 1-669-900-6833 US – Meeting ID: 914 2546 9027. Meetings are conducted in person at Town Hall...

pagosasprings.com

Comments / 0

Related
pagosasprings.com

Town Council Work Session 30th

A zoom link is made available, however the Town does not and cannot guarantee internet service or online broadcasting. Remote attendance is at the risk of the attendee as the public meeting will continue in person regardless of the Town’s broadcast capability. Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/83351849565...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
pagosasprings.com

ZOOM TODAY: Conversation about Preventive Health Care

Healthy Archuleta to Host Community Conversation about Preventive Care Access & Utilization Featuring AXIS Integrated. Healthcare This Thursday 6/30/22 from 2 pm – 3 pm Healthy Archuleta dba FSFE – Food Coalition will host a community conversation that will engage the healthcare community and everyday residents about the types of preventive and primary care services that are available in Archuleta County. Healthy Archuleta, in partnership with Archuleta County, is working to complete a nutrition security health equity assessment over the next couple of years. We are looking at two broad questions that will help capture people’s voices/experiences related to food and preventative healthcare issues and opportunities in Archuleta County. Thursday’s conversation will continue to focus on our community’s experience and will feature Ricardo Martinez at AXIS Integrated Healthcare as it relates to preventative health care access and utilization (coverage, timeliness, workforce, and service). According to HealthCare.gov “Preventative services is defined as routine health care that includes screenings, check-ups, and patient counseling to prevent illnesses, disease, or other health problems.” (https://www.healthcare.gov/glossary/preventive-services/). Join us on Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83978862954 for the virtual meeting. For questions please contact us at [email protected] or 401-371-3227. To donate to support the work of Healthy Archuleta dba FSFE-Food Coalition please visit our website: https://www.foodcoalition4archuleta.org/donate.html.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
pagosasprings.com

La Plata, Archuleta counties in Community Level Medium

La Plata, Archuleta counties in Community Level Medium. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Community Levels for COVID-19 in La. Plata County dropped to Medium on Thursday. Archuleta County remained in Level Medium. La. Plata County has a case incidence rate of 195.6 per 100,000 and Archuleta County...
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
pagosasprings.com

Feeding Pagosans locally sourced ingredients at Meander Riverside Eatery

Healthy Archuleta, a local non-profit in Archuleta County also known as the FSFE – Food Coalition, continues to celebrate the local food heroes that make up the food system in Archuleta County and the surrounding southwest region. These individuals uniquely contribute to the community’s vision for a sustainable, health promoting, and equitable local food system so that everyone has access to affordable nutritious foods. The effort to capture the profiles of these integral community members was initiated as part of the Archuleta Food System Summit that took place April 9th, 2022. Today we would like to feature Charles MacDonald of Meander Riverside Eatery who shared this narrative with us:
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Government
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Government
pagosasprings.com

Cases and percent positivity of laboratory tests are beginning to decrease

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Community Levels for COVID-19 in La Plata County dropped to Medium last Thursday. Archuleta County remained in Level Medium. La Plata County has a case incidence rate of 195.6 per 100,000 and Archuleta County has a case incidence rate of 156.8 per 100,000 residents over the past seven days (CDC data). Community levels are a measure of the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and healthcare systems.
LA PLATA COUNTY, CO
pagosasprings.com

Group road/gravel rides with DUST2 this summer

Mark your calendar for group road/gravel rides with DUST2 this summer. These no drop rides led by Margaret Burkesmith start at 6:15 pm and will last ±1.5 hours. Be sure to bring: Helmet (required for all riders) Water. Snacks. Weather appropriate clothing. Meet at Pagosa Mountain Sports Uptown location:...
PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bison Shops#Lot 2 Property Owner#The Schemmer Associates
durangogov.org

Frontier Airlines leaving Durango-La Plata County Airport in August

Frontier Airlines has announced that it will cease operations at the Durango-La Plata County Airport (DRO), effective August 8, 2022. Frontier service between Durango and both Denver International Airport (DEN) and Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) will continue to be offered twice weekly through August 7. The...
DURANGO, CO
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Durango, Colorado

My husband and I visited Durango to enjoy its scenic mountains, proximity to Mesa Verde National Park, and a ride on the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad. You’ll find this charming city along the Animas River in southwestern Colorado. Fresh food and healthy alternatives are a must on...
DURANGO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
OutThere Colorado

Two killed after sports car traveling 140 MPH launches off road in small town Colorado

Two men were killed near the tiny Colorado town of Norwood after the vehicle they were in launched off the road in excess of 140 miles per hour, jumping a fence, rolling multiple times, and ejecting the driver. Reportedly associated with the Crown Rally sports car enthusiast group and a rally the organization is hosting this week, the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office called the wreck "one of the most horrific traffic accidents responding deputies have ever seen." The accident occurred on Highway 141, roughly...
NORWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy