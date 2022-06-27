ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Moon Knight’ Almost Featured Some Huge Marvel Cameos

By Matt Singer
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 3 days ago
Moon Knight wound up being one of the most self-contained Marvel shows on Disney+ to date. Where most of the company’s other streaming shows have featured cameos or connections to other films and series — like Don Cheadle’s War Machine appearing in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Kingpin turning...

