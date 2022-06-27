ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Governor Inslee will push for state constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. – Governor Jay Inslee says he will push for a state constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights within the state. He is also exploring the passage of more...

Washington Democrats make dam removal a platform plank

(The Center Square) - Washington State Democrats will call for four Lower Snake River dams to be removed as part of their campaign platform in 2022 elections and beyond. The 534-75 vote at the bi-annual convention last weekend in Tacoma favored breaching the dams as one way to boost the salmon population.
Chronicle

As Grocery Prices Continue to Rise, Are You Eligible for Food Stamps in Washington State?

Grocery prices across Washington state have continued to rise in recent months, along with the prices of gas, housing and other necessities. As your family's grocery bill gets more expensive, finding ways to save money and meet your needs can be difficult. But what about options for assistance like food stamps? In Washington, there are two main food stamp programs through the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.
NEWStalk 870

Cannibal Bugs Leave Oregon in Terror, Is Washington Next?

There's a bug near the Tri-Cities causing quite a nuisance. The question is this bug headed to Washington State next?. Insects are just a fact of life and in most instances are vital for life on the planet Earth. Do you recall ice worms and murder hornets?. There is one...
Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
Where are fireworks illegal in Washington state?

SEATTLE - Fireworks go on sale in some areas of Washington state starting Tuesday, June 28. But many cities and counties have banned the sale or use of fireworks. Here's what you need to know ahead of 4th of July. Fireworks cause injuries and fires each year in Washington. According...
Idaho Restaurant Named One of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in America

Nestled in a city that is home to 791 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth pulling off major freeways to enjoy!. 24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for Idaho is in one of our state’s most interesting small towns - Wallace. The once booming silver mining town proclaimed itself the “Center of the Universe” in 2004, because no one could prove that it wasn’t. According to Atlas Obscura, They installed a manhole cover to prove it and designed it to include initials of the towns four main mines that resulted in producing over 1.2 billion dollars in silver.
Déjà vu: Temperatures in the Pacific Northwest soar on year anniversary of record-breaking heat wave

The summer swelter is underway in the Pacific Northwest amid a heat wave occurring on the anniversary of last year's record-breaking heat wave. According to FOX Weather, parts of Oregon and Washington set new records last year, with high temperatures well above 100 degrees on June 26 and 27. This week, temperatures are hot but not nearly as scorching as last summer.
