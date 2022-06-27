ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s B2B and Person to Person Again at Delco Chamber’s Expo

 3 days ago

The Drexelbrook Catering and Events staff served guests at the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce B2B Rally for Business Expo.Image via Peg DeGrassa, MediaNews Group.

The “B2B Rally for Business Expo” was back in person Tuesday at the Drexelbrook Catering and Event Center in Drexel Hill.

The event, hosted by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, gave opportunities for networking and for local businesses to promote themselves, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.  

“We are so happy we were able to bring the Delaware County B2B Expo back in person this year,” commented Trish McFarland, president of the Delaware County Chamber.

The annual networking event had been canceled previously because of the pandemic.

Between speed networking and the vendors, attendees heard from sports fan experts in the session, “Playbook for Success: Building a Loyal Fan Base.”  

The presentation featured communication and marketing specialists for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Philadelphia Flyers, the Philadelphia Union and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Businesses set up booths to hand out information, talk to potential customers and provide resources for fellow businesses. Vendors also handed out refreshments, small gifts and samples.

“As we continue to advocate for economic stability and growth in our region, it is vital that we as a community come together to support our local businesses and nonprofits,” McFarland said.

Find out more at the Daily Times about the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce Expo.

