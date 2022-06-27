ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanceville, AL

1 dead in Hanceville apartment fire

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

HANCEVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person has died in an apartment fire in Hanceville Sunday afternoon.

According to Hanceville Fire and Rescue, at approximately 5:07 p.m., authorities responded to a fire at Autumnwood apartments. Upon entering the apartment, firefighters found one deceased victim.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

CBS 42

Search underway for missing Cullman woman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. Janet Roberson was last seen around St. Joseph in northwest Cullman in the early afternoon Wednesday. Roberson was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink floral top. If you have any information, contact CPD at 256-734-1434.
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

45-year-old killed in Walker County crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning outside of Parrish has claimed the life of a 45-year-old Parrish man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Chad Moon was killed when his Chevrolet Silverado collided head-on with a Freightliner dump truck at around 9 a.m. The crash occurred on Alabama 269 […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Two hospitalized after boating accident on Logan Martin Lake

Ala. — Two people are hospitalized after a boating accident on Logan Martin Lake Tuesday afternoon, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA said a bow-rider towing passengers on an inner tube collided into a small island on the lake after the operator lost control of the boat around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. A WVTM 13 viewer who sent in video of the beached boat said the accident occurred near Pirates Island.
LOGAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Man suspected in 2 Ohio killings found dead in Alabama

FALKVILLE, Ala. — A man suspected of killing a woman and child in Ohio was found dead in Alabama from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A coroner tells news outlets that 32-year-old Dante Rashad Hawes of Dayton was found dead inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Falkville.
FALKVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

One dead after apartment fire in Cullman County

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — One person is dead after an apartment fire in Hanceville, Alabama Sunday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Cullman County Coroner confirmed one person was found dead in a fire at Autumnwood Apartments on College Drive NE at about 5 p.m. The coroner said firefighters discovered the victim while battling the blaze.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Armed and dangerous Tennessee escapee found in north Alabama

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - An inmate, who absconded law enforcement officers in the Chattanooga area and has a history of escaping from jail, is now back behind bars. Authorities said he was taken into custody Monday evening after a brief chase. Johnny Lewis Payne, who originally escaped from the Elba...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville man arrested after multiple Decatur residents report home repair fraud

A Huntsville man is facing fraud-related charges after being accused of taking money for services he never intended to provide. Decatur Police said multiple Decatur residents reported being victims of home repair fraud in April and May. According to police, the residents hired and paid a licensed contractor to perform work at their homes, but the work was never completed and their money was not returned.
DECATUR, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported June 28, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 28, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. criminal mischief; Cullman Village apartments; Ward Ave. SW; damaged property; $350. domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 2nd Ave. SW. June 28. theft...
CBS 42

17-year-old killed in Talladega County crash

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A teenager was killed in a car crash outside Childersburg Saturday night. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the 17-year-old was killed when their Dodge Ram left the roadway and hit a tree around 10:42 p.m. The crash occurred on Coleman Bridge Road, two miles east of Childersburg. The […]
