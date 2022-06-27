1 dead in Hanceville apartment fire
HANCEVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person has died in an apartment fire in Hanceville Sunday afternoon.
According to Hanceville Fire and Rescue, at approximately 5:07 p.m., authorities responded to a fire at Autumnwood apartments. Upon entering the apartment, firefighters found one deceased victim.
