Airline ranked the top global cities for a working vacation — and Kansas City is No. 1

With more and more people working remotely, some like to change up their environment without using their vacation days. But Kansas Citians won’t need to look far to find Icelandair’s top city for a working vacation .

Kansas City topped an international list of destinations as the best place to work during the day and explore after hours, according to the airline’s recent report. Icelandair analyzed factors like cost of living, quality of life, air pollution, health care and safety in over 150 cities across the globe to make the rankings.

Other cities on the list include Vienna, Austria; Copenhagen, Denmark and Frankfurt, Germany.

Icelandair also broke down rankings to include the top U.S. cities to take a working vacation. Besides Kansas City, those rankings included Cleveland, Ohio; San Diego, California; Jacksonville, Florida; and Portland, Oregon.

To enjoy a remote working vacation, the airline recommends going outside, staying active, taking small breaks often and finding someone, remote or in person, to have regular wellness check-ins with. Icelandair also says working vacations are more enjoyable when travelers get to know their area and learn to relax like a local.

The top 10 cities that made the global list were:

1. Kansas City, Missouri

2. Vienna, Austria

3. Wellington, New Zealand

4. Copenhagen, Denmark

5. Edinburgh, United Kingdom

6. Victoria, Canada

7. Perth, Australia

8. Frankfurt, Germany

9. Brisbane, Australia

10. Helsinki, Finland

Icelandair in 2018 launched nonstop service between Kansas City International and Keflavik Airport near Iceland’s capital city of Reykjavik.

The airline dropped its flights to and from Kansas City in 2020.