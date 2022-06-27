High Falls State Park offers ways to cool down for the summer

The fire works won’t be the only thing popping this weekend – several Atlanta artists will be too!. If you’re looking for a socially distant and entertaining way to enjoy your 4th of July weekend, we’ve got news for you. This Saturday, the Parking Lot Concert series A Town Bash is heading to the Village Skatepark ATL. What exactly is the Parking Lot Concert? It’s a concert series that promotes social distancing because those who come out to enjoy the show get to experience it all from the safety of their own vehicle. Of course, when covid came around, we weren’t able to do a lot of things including enjoy concerts, but PLC found a way to bring back the thrill of a concert in a safe way.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO