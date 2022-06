The ProShares Short Bitcoin ETF had been highly anticipated due to the success of short bitcoin ETFs in the past. A reasonable amount of inflows was expected to flow into the ETF but with less than one week in the game, the ETF had surpassed expectations for it. This growth coincided with a decline of BTC’s value on the spot market and shows how institutional investors are viewing the digital asset.

