Social media congratulates Avalanche on Stanley Cup win

By Dara Bitler
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche became the Stanley Cup champions on Sunday night after dethroning the back-to-back champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6.

After the final seconds of the game ticked down to zero, social media erupted with a flood of celebration posts.

The Avalanche sent out a tweet and said, “IT FINALLY HAPPENED. #GOAVSGO”

You’ve just won me for the first time in 21 years, Avalanche fans! Tell me how you’re feeling,” The Stanley Cup tweeted .

“TURN THE LIGHTS OFF CARRY ME HOME,” the Denver Nuggets said .

“Congratulations to Colorado Avalanche, 2022 Stanley Cup Champions!” Gov. Jared Polis said .

“STANLEY. CUP. CHAMPS. Avalanche Let’s Go!” Russell Wilson said .

Photos: Fans celebrate Avs becoming Stanley Cup Champions

“Well… Denver East HS National Champs. DU Hockey National Champs. Avalanche Stanley Cup Champs. Yep- Denver is HockeyTown!” Mayor Michael Hancock said . “Congratulations, Avs! What a season! You fought hard the whole way, never gave up, and now the #StanleyCup is coming back to Denver. We’re so proud of this team!”

“THE 21-YEAR WAIT IS OVER! The ColoradoAvalanche are #StanleyCup champions for the third time in franchise history,” ESPN said .

“Skies in Colorado are maroon and blue tonight!! Proud of our Avalanche! You earned it!” DC Sheriff said .

“Let’s go!! Congratulations to this year’s #StanleyCup champions, the Colorado Avalanche!” Rep. Joe Neguse said.

We will continue to add reaction to this story throughout the day.

Here are some of our other stories for Avalanche fans:

A Stanley Cup Championship parade will take place Thursday in Denver and will be carried live on FOX31 News.

