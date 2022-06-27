ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Neighbors speak out after one-year-old killed in southeast Charlotte shooting

By Sydney Heiberger
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pyUME_0gNFp2aP00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood are speaking out after a one-year-old was killed and a seven-year-old was injured in a shooting Saturday.

CMPD says it happened shortly after 8 p.m. at the Wallace Woods Apartments on Wallace Road.

CMPD has not released many details, but neighbors familiar with the incident say it was all a terrible accident.

RELATED | One-year-old killed in southeast Charlotte shooting: CMPD

One woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, says a neighbor visited the mother’s apartment and left her purse there. She says the mother’s seven-year-old son went through the forgotten purse and found a loaded gun. That’s when he allegedly shot his one-year-old sister and injured himself.

“I haven’t been able to sleep all night. I have four kids, and two that are seven – the age of the child that’s in the hospital,” said the anonymous neighbor.

The heartbroken woman says kids play outside at the apartments every day.

“My child woke up this morning and basically said, ‘we’re not going to see her anymore,’” she said in reference to the one-year-old who was killed. “He’s seven. He might have thought it was a play gun.”

Neighbors said Sunday afternoon the seven-year-old boy was still in the hospital, but CMPD said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Coincidentally, this weekend was HEAL Charlotte’s ‘Stop the Violence’ Weekend. They’re an anti-violence nonprofit in the Queen City.

“We use our talents to be able to do something, but some things are out of our control. We’re praying for the family; we’re praying for everyone that is involved,” said HEAL Charlotte founder Greg Jackson.

Now, Wallace Woods residents are mourning yet another young life taken.

“We love this child…pretty, smart. She’s going to be missed,” said the neighbor.

1 person shot, killed near Plaza Midwood in east Charlotte, police say

They and other community members continue to pray for it all to stop.

“Charlotte has been crazy lately with the shootings and the killings. But as a parent with kids in the household, if you have a gun, make sure it’s locked up,” said the neighbor.

“The solution is a lot of organizations, all the people. If everybody did a little bit, nobody would have to do a lot,” said Jackson.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Arrest made in deadly apartment shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have made an arrest related to an early morning homicide at an apartment in north Charlotte. Police were called just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 2900 block of Westbury Lake Drive, close to W.T. Harris Boulevard. When they arrived,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man dead in north Charlotte homicide, suspect cooperating, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating a homicide after a 31-year-old man was found dead in north Charlotte early Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon call around 1:30 a.m. near the 2900 block of Westbury Lake Drive. Officers […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Suspect in NoDa shooting identified and taken into custody

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say the suspect who opened fire on officers earlier this week has been taken into custody. He's been identified as 32-year-old Toddrick McFadden. His charges include two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of assault on an officer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Suspects charged in brutal killing of 20-year-old expected in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people charged in connection with the killing of a 20-year-old woman in Charlotte's NoDa neighborhood are expected to appear in court Thursday. Prosecutors say Mary Collins was lured to an apartment and then brutally killed during the first COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. Collins' friends and family described her as sweet, kind and innocent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

3 people dead in domestic violence shooting

‘An exciting time for this franchise’: Charlotte Hornets introduce Steve Clifford as new head coach. Just over four years after he was fired, the Charlotte Hornets re-introduced Steve Clifford as the franchise’s new head coach on Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. According to a disciplinary report provided by...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord officer accused of shooting, killing man fired

‘It was a win:’ CMS Board Chair reacts to new law expanding summer meals for school children. Here in North Carolina, Sen. Burr, Sen. Tillis, Rep. Adams, and Rep. Foxx all supported the Act. Updated: 56 minutes ago. A month after the tragic shooting at an elementary school in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
WBTV

‘Absolutely unacceptable’: CMPD Chief records video voicing displeasure over bond amount given to man accused of shooting officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In an unlisted video posted to YouTube Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings voiced his displeasure over the bond amount given to a man suspected of shooting a CMPD officer early Tuesday morning. Jennings opens the three-and-a-half-minute video, immediately addressing recent violence toward CMPD officers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Chopper 9 Skyzoom over large police presence in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a large police presence in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, where sources told Channel 9 that a person of interest was identified in connection with a shooting earlier in the day. Several police officers could be seen with their tactical gear, standing outside...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Police Searching For Missing Man

GASTON COUNTY, NC – Officers with the Gaston County Police Department are in search of 65-year-old Gerald Kirkpatrick. Kirkpatrick was last seen by his family on Jessica Lane in Dallas, NC near Kiser Dairy Road. According to a news release, Kirkpatrick was driving a 2002 white Mercedes-Benz C240 with...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

New scam to watch out for in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Crime Stoppers is warning the public about an "alarming scam" popping up in the Queen City. Scammers have been calling and pretending to be from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, according to Crime Stoppers, and telling victims they have a "failure to appear" warrant for a court date or jury duty.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD investigating homicide after a victim was found dead from gunshot wound

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a victim was found dead from a gunshot wound in east Charlotte on Monday. CMPD identified the victim as 34-year-old Wayne Lawson Byrd. According to a statement by the department, shortly after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to an assist medic call in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspect in NoDa shooting that injured police officer arrested

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect in the NoDa shooting that injured a Charlotte police officer Tuesday night has been arrested. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed Wednesday that Toddrick McFadden, 32, was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, two counts of attempted murder and two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

17-year-old dies after shooting in Burlington, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old died from a gunshot wound in Burlington. Just after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 1000 block of Graham Street about someone who had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot. They were […]
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD: Police investigating after man found dead in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in east Charlotte Monday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. CMPD said a homicide investigation was underway on Merry Oaks Road off Central Avenue before 6:30 a.m. Police told Channel 9 they were called to an apartment complex...
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy