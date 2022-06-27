Patriots TE Jonnu Smith on QB Mac Jones: 'He's just got so much ability and so much dog in him'

Nick Shook has chosen one prime candidate from each team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2022. Below are his AFC picks. Oweh stormed out of the gate in his debut season, recording three sacks and two forced fumbles in his first five games before cooling off down the stretch. Fortunately for him, the Ravens were able to convince Calais Campbell to return for another pursuit of a title, retaining a key interior pass rusher who will demand the offensive line’s attention. Oweh will first have to fully recover from offseason shoulder surgery, but should he successfully complete that process, I expect him to build on what was a promising first season. Safety Marcus Williams is also a logical choice here, but I'm swinging for the fences with Oweh, who could garner greater accolades if he continues to force turnovers, as he did in timely moments in 2021.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO