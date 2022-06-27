ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Amtrak crash: 3 killed when train strikes car in California

KRMG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmtrak crash: 3 killed when train strikes car in...

www.krmg.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

NTSB investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident

MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were in Missouri Tuesday trying to determine how an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people slammed into a dump truck, killing two train passengers and the truck driver. Amtrak's Southwest Chief was traveling from Los...
MENDON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRMG

Florida teacher dies rescuing teenager from Lake Michigan

PORTER, Ind. — A man who died while trying to save a drowning teenager has been identified as a teacher in Florida. Indiana conservation officers told The Associated Press that Thomas Kenning jumped into help when he saw a teenager in distress at Porter Beach. When Indiana Dunes State...
PORTER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amtrak Train#Traffic Accident#Ncd Rrb
KRMG

Jury is chosen to decide Florida school shooter's sentence

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRMG

Great white shark sighting off Cape Cod coast prompts beach closure

TRURO, Mass — A great white shark sighting close to the Head of the Meadow Beach shore prompted the popular Cape Cod beach’s temporary closure to swimmers Tuesday afternoon, WFXT-TV reported. According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, the shark was spotted at around 1 p.m....
SCIENCE
KRMG

Colorado GOP rejects candidates who back Trump election lie

DENVER — (AP) — Republicans in Colorado rejected two prominent candidates whose political profiles were centered on election falsehoods in a fresh reminder that fealty to former President Donald Trump's lies about mass voter fraud is no guarantee of success with conservative voters. Tina Peters, the Mesa County...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma 2022 Primary Election select results

TULSA, Okla. — November is already on the horizon after Oklahoma’s 2022 June Primary Election. But who can Oklahomans expect to see on their ballot in 4 months?. In November we can expect to see, but are not limited to, the following:. Gubernatorial General Election (Election for Governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Democrats energized by tight race in GOP-leaning Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy