Amtrak crash: 3 killed when train strikes car in California

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was arrested after allegedly driving the wrong way with eight children in the car and crashing in Pennsylvania on June 21. According to WPXI, Fato Muya was allegedly driving the wrong way down Route 28 in Shaler Township with eight children in the car, which led to a head-on crash with another car.
MENDON, Mo. — (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were in Missouri Tuesday trying to determine how an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people slammed into a dump truck, killing two train passengers and the truck driver. Amtrak's Southwest Chief was traveling from Los...
BENTON COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota officials are investigating after a drone dropped a bag of candy near some children on Monday. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to a call about some suspicious activity at the former King’s Inn property.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. — Two adults and two juveniles in Pennsylvania face charges of operating a horse and buggy while under the influence of alcohol, authorities said. According to a news release from the Crawford County division of the Pennsylvania State Police, two 20-year-old men and a pair of 17-year-old males are accused of DUI and underage drinking.
Florida Sheriff’s deputy fired for ignoring orders, surfing internet for hours on duty When investigators questioned Deputy Sacino about the incident, he falsified documents to accuse an innocent person of being involved in drug activity. (NCD)
PORTER, Ind. — A man who died while trying to save a drowning teenager has been identified as a teacher in Florida. Indiana conservation officers told The Associated Press that Thomas Kenning jumped into help when he saw a teenager in distress at Porter Beach. When Indiana Dunes State...
A Florida woman is accused of stealing more than $228,000 from homeowner association accounts she managed and used the cash to pay for personal items, including tickets to Tampa Bay Buccaneers football games, authorities said. Jamie Fonville, 46, of Tarpon Springs, was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of...
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — A jury of seven men and five women was tentatively chosen Tuesday for a penalty trial to decide whether Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz should be sentenced to death or get life in prison for the 2018 attack, capping a nearly three-month winnowing process that began with 1,800 candidates.
CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman was shocked when she woke up and discovered there was a stranger inside her house. “I look and there really is a little white girl laying on my couch,” Tenesha Fisher told WPXI. Fisher took a photo that shows the woman asleep...
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A local teen has appeared on the History Channel Show “Forged in Fire,” a show where blacksmiths compete to make the best blade. 18-year-old Felicia Howard was present at a watch party of the episode at Smitty’s Garage Burgers in Broken Arrow.
QUARRYVILLE, Pa. — Animal rescuers in Pennsylvania said they rescued 100 animals from a property in Lancaster County that were living in poor conditions and needed medical attention. The Pennsylvania SPCA said in a news release that it removed the animals after serving a search warrant on the Quarryville...
TRURO, Mass — A great white shark sighting close to the Head of the Meadow Beach shore prompted the popular Cape Cod beach’s temporary closure to swimmers Tuesday afternoon, WFXT-TV reported. According to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app, the shark was spotted at around 1 p.m....
DENVER — (AP) — Republicans in Colorado rejected two prominent candidates whose political profiles were centered on election falsehoods in a fresh reminder that fealty to former President Donald Trump's lies about mass voter fraud is no guarantee of success with conservative voters. Tina Peters, the Mesa County...
TULSA, Okla. — November is already on the horizon after Oklahoma’s 2022 June Primary Election. But who can Oklahomans expect to see on their ballot in 4 months?. In November we can expect to see, but are not limited to, the following:. Gubernatorial General Election (Election for Governor...
LINCOLN, Neb. — (AP) — A special election in Nebraska was supposed to be an easy win for House Republicans. It instead was the tightest race in decades in the GOP-dominated district, boosting confidence among Democrats hoping to energize voters by tapping into public outrage over the U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling.
