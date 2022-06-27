ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roosevelt, NY

Four Nabbed With Gun After Fleeing Stop In Roosevelt, Police Say

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
Carrie Claude, Daniel Barrow, Kevin Faneus, and Leo Daley Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Four people were arrested for possession of an alleged illegal gun on Long Island after fleeing during a traffic stop.

The incident took place in Roosevelt around 1:45 a.m., Saturday, June 25.

According to detectives, officers spotted a 2007 BMW fail to stop for a stop sign while traveling northbound on Park Avenue at the intersection of East Pennywood Avenue in Roosevelt.

Officers attempted to pull over the car which fled onto the Southern State Parkway where the driver stopped for a moment, but then sped off when officers approached the BMW, Nassau County Police said.

The car was stopped a short distance away with help from the state police.

During a search of the car, officers found a firearm and what's believed to be four oxycodone pills, police said.

Arrested were

  • Leo Daley, age 21, of Queens
  • Daniel Barrow, age 22, of Brooklyn
  • Kevin Faneus, age 22, of Brooklyn
  • Carrie Claude, age 21, of Roosevelt

All four were charged with possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Daly was previously arrested on Wednesday, May 11 for possession of a weapon and drugs, and Thursday, May 12, for assault and menacing, following both arrests he was released without bail, police said.

Barrow was previously arrested in December 2021, on numerous drug and forgery charges and released in March without bail.

Faneus was previously arrested on Monday, June 13, for assault and meaning and released without bail.

Claude was previously arrested in November 2021 for criminal mischief and released without bail.

Comments / 33

JJ
3d ago

All of them with prior arrests and all of them released without bail. No wonder all the criminals are acting like animals, they can do whatever they want, get arrested and be released before the ink is dry. Great justice system we have!!!

Reply(1)
17
RoskyBear
3d ago

see it every day u think u would obey traffic laws along with a few other things like drugs guns etc......

Reply(1)
7
The L
3d ago

Menace to Society, they'll all be out on the streets again soon, I wonder if that car was stolen. Life is good The L

Reply
4
 

