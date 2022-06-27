Four Nabbed With Gun After Fleeing Stop In Roosevelt, Police Say

Carrie Claude, Daniel Barrow, Kevin Faneus, and Leo Daley Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Four people were arrested for possession of an alleged illegal gun on Long Island after fleeing during a traffic stop.

The incident took place in Roosevelt around 1:45 a.m., Saturday, June 25.

According to detectives, officers spotted a 2007 BMW fail to stop for a stop sign while traveling northbound on Park Avenue at the intersection of East Pennywood Avenue in Roosevelt.

Officers attempted to pull over the car which fled onto the Southern State Parkway where the driver stopped for a moment, but then sped off when officers approached the BMW, Nassau County Police said.

The car was stopped a short distance away with help from the state police.

During a search of the car, officers found a firearm and what's believed to be four oxycodone pills, police said.

Arrested were

Leo Daley, age 21, of Queens

Daniel Barrow, age 22, of Brooklyn

Kevin Faneus, age 22, of Brooklyn

Carrie Claude, age 21, of Roosevelt

All four were charged with possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm, and possession of a controlled substance.

Daly was previously arrested on Wednesday, May 11 for possession of a weapon and drugs, and Thursday, May 12, for assault and menacing, following both arrests he was released without bail, police said.

Barrow was previously arrested in December 2021, on numerous drug and forgery charges and released in March without bail.

Faneus was previously arrested on Monday, June 13, for assault and meaning and released without bail.

Claude was previously arrested in November 2021 for criminal mischief and released without bail.

