Hideo Kojima Says He Worked on a Concept Similar to The Boys, and Wanted Mads Mikkelsen as the Lead

By Ryan Dinsdale
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath Stranding and Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima seemingly worked on a concept akin to Amazon's The Boys before putting it on hold for being too similar. Now that he's put that out there, leads on the TV show say they want the legendary developer to work on a tie-in...

Fallout TV Series Adds Kyle MacLachlan and More to the Cast

The Fallout TV series continues to grow its cast adding Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan as well as Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten to the cast. Variety reports that MacLachlan, Mendes-Jones, and Moten will join the previously announced Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, who is reportedly playing the lead role as a character "based on the ghouls."
See: Official Season 3 Teaser Trailer

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the third season of See, which will make its global debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, the eight-episode third season will mark the last chapter of the series and will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In Season 3, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.
Face-Off: Which Thor Movie Character is the Best?

Thor: Love and Thunder is just around the corner and will be the fourth solo film to star Chris Hemsworth in the role of the legendary MCU hero from Asgard. While Hemsworth has led these films, he’s had some incredible characters join him on his journey to Earth, Svartalfheim, Sakaar, and beyond.
One Piece Odyssey

Join One Piece Odyssey producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki, composer Motoi Sakuraba, and editor-in-chief for One Piece at Weekly Shonen Jump Ken Takano for a detailed look behind the scenes. This developer diary gives us a good overview of the game and gives us a peek at what to expect. Learn more about One Piece Odyssey's development process, and how the game's score was created. One Piece Odyssey is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC via Steam in 2022.
Confessions from the Hart

Check out the trailer for Confessions from the Hart, an upcoming 30-minute animated anthology based on Kevin Hart's IGTV series of the same name. In the Roku Original special Confessions from the Hart, audiences will get a front row seat to Hart's most immersive and personal experience to date with the special showcasing moments from Hart's life, as told by him. Each segment will include Hart's honest, firsthand account of stories never before explored about his life, career, relationships, and journey. Confessions from the Hart will be available to stream on July 6 on The Roku Channel.
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2: How Long Are the Last Two Episodes?

Stranger Things Season 4 comes out in two parts: Volume 1 consisting of seven episodes that arrived on Netflix on May 27, and Volume 2 which is set to arrive on the streaming platform on July 1. The finale episode of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1 had a runtime over the 90-minute mark, which made it the longest episode in the series.
Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Review

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is not just more Cuphead, it's some of the best Cuphead. The six new bosses, on top of a handful of minibosses, new weapons, and new charms are more than enough to recommend this DLC as nearly essential for any big Cuphead fan. Reviewed by Mitchell Saltzman.
Halo Infinite Campaign Co-op Beta Drops Next Week

At last, it looks like Halo Infinite is nearing its long-promised campaign co-op. 343 Industries has announced that a two-week-long beta preview of the feature is dropping next week, running from July 11 through July 22. The beta will include the entire campaign, and is available to anyone who either...
Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers: Answering Your Questions About Cyber Space and More. Sonic Frontiers' Cyber Space has finally been revealed, and we're now able to talk about it. We gathered a bunch of twitter questions to answer based off our 4 hours of hands-on experience with an early build of Sonic Frontiers, capping off a month long of Sonic Frontiers coverage for IGN First.
The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
Baymax! Season 1 Review

All six episodes of Baymax! arrive Wednesday, June 29 on Disney+. Big Hero 6's second animated spinoff series comes in the form of Baymax!, a gentle, jovial run of six minisodes designed to comfort and delight. At around nine minutes each, give or take, these short adventures feature lovable, inflatable doctor-bot Baymax patrolling its bustling San Fransokyo neighborhood in search of those in need of medical -- and emotional -- assistance. It's light, rewarding content for those looking for a brief reprieve.
Outriders Worldslayer

Outriders Worldslayer: 7 Tips and Tricks to Get You Started. Worldslayer brings in a fresh new update to spend hours of gameplay in with a new campaign, new leveling system, new gear, and more. Whether this is your first time diving into Outriders or you're a returning player wanting to get back into it for this DLC, we've got you covered on breaking down everything new in the Worldslayer update.
Stuntfest - World Tour - Announcement Trailer

Stuntfest - World Tour is headed to PC in 2022. Check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming game that combines racing, crashing, and destruction with an aimed ejection mechanism, where 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various game modes.
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Has a ‘New Girl’ Connection That You Might’ve Missed

Following a brilliant first season involving thrills and hilarious moments, Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building has finally arrived. The first two episodes of the season arrived earlier this week featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, who are in top form. With a new murder to solve at the Arconia in the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the trio are now in the thick of it, as police consider them to be the case's prime suspects.
Miracleman: The Silver Age to Finally Continue Neil Gaiman's Lost Superhero Saga

Nearly 15 years after first acquiring the rights to the elusive Miracleman/Marvelman franchise, Marvel Comics is finally poised to continue one of the great, unfinished superhero sagas. Beginning in October 2022, Marvel will kick off a new limited series called Miracleman by Gaiman & Buckingham: The Silver Age. This series...
How Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith Strengthens The Rise of Skywalker 3 Years Later

Warning: this article contains spoilers for Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith, which is available in stores now. You can check out an exclusive excerpt from the novel here. There has been plenty of time for Star Wars fans to vent their thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker, and Shadow of the Sith comes when the ground has cooled enough to explore the story further. One of the film’s major criticisms involves just how chaotic the plot is. It had the daunting task of not just wrapping up the largely unplanned sequel trilogy, but also bringing an end to one of the most iconic series in cinema history. Many Star Wars fans would agree it's not entirely successful in either goal.
The 10 Best Legend of Zelda Games

For 36 years, Link has been traversing the fields and ruins of Hyrule in a seemingly never-ending quest to save Princess Zelda. His journey has spanned many consoles, redefining the franchise again and again. From its humble beginnings on the NES to the groundbreaking 3D action-adventure in Ocarina of Time, we decided to take a look back at The Legend of Zelda’s impressive history in gaming, bringing you the very best mainline Zelda games, ranked.
Obi-Wan Kenobi and the Comic That Reveals How Vader Killed Anakin Skywalker

The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series has come and gone, marking the latest small-screen story set in that galaxy far, far away. But there’s plenty more to Star Wars than just film and TV. The comic Darth Vader: Dark Lord of the Sith, by Charles Soule and Giuseppe Camuncoli, serves as a perfect counterpoint to the show, and fans who enjoyed the series would be remiss not to read it. (Available on Kindle and ComiXology)
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer. Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
