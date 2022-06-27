Nintendo Direct Mini Announced for This Week

Apple TV+ has unveiled a first look at the third season of See, which will make its global debut on Friday, August 26, 2022. Starring Jason Momoa, the eight-episode third season will mark the last chapter of the series and will premiere with the first episode, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. In Season 3, almost a year has passed since Baba Voss (Momoa) defeated his nemesis brother Edo and bid farewell to his family to live remotely in the forest. But when a Trivantian scientist develops a new and devastating form of sighted weaponry that threatens the future of humanity, Baba returns to Paya in order to protect his tribe once more.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO