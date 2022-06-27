'Nunsense Jamboree' staged by Wabeno Area Players

From July 7-10, a lively group of nuns and their sidekick priest will two-step onto the Wabeno Area Players’ (WAP) stage in the Nancy Volk Auditorium at Wabeno High School.

They will serve up a constant stream of knee-slapping, light-hearted comedy, and zesty tunes in “Sister Amnesia’s Country Western Nunsense Jamboree.”

The Wabeno Area Players first introduced the zany, accident-prone Little Sisters of Hoboken to the Northwoods in the original, “Nunsense” by Dan Goggin in 1995. The Players then presented “Nunsense Jamboree,” the third song and dance extravaganza in the “Nunsense” set of shows, in 2016; it was such a delight to audiences and actors that the Players chose to highlight it in their 40th year celebration.

Audiences will find that seeing the first two shows is not needed for following and enjoying “Nunsense Jamboree.”

The Little Sisters of Hoboken are back in Wabeno with another musical revue, with a country-western twang. Sister Mary Paul, aka Sister Amnesia, has recovered from her amnesia, suffered when a crucifix fell on her head. After regaining her memory, Amnesia recalled that she always wanted to be a country singer. Sister Amnesia’s dream has come true, and “Nunsense Jamboree” is the promotional tour for her newly released album, “I Could’ve Gone to Nashville.”

This family friendly musical is a corny, silly show, filled with goodness. Wabeno Area Players’ production of “Nunsense Jamboree” is blessed with a cast that is dedicated and has completely embraced the goofiness of the Sisters of Hoboken.

Sister Amnesia is played by the talented Margi Diny, who is making her WAP stage debut. Sister Robert Anne, who is known for her wise-cracks and slightly off-color jokes, is played by another WAP newcomer, Rebecca Stimac. Sister Mary Leo, who dazzles all with her balletic dance and swinging rope tricks, is played by Maline Enders. Sister Mary Wilhelm, the convent nurse, played by Linda Boatright, will amaze audiences with her divine voice. Father Virgil, played by RJ Chickey, tries to keep the sisters down to earth. The cast is rounded out by Bob Brown and another WAP newcomer, Kim Wille.

The responsibilities of director, pianist, set designer and musical director are all performed by Mary Ellen Keller. Dale Keller is the percussionist. The two-story barn set was constructed by the craftsman, David Zuleger. It was painted by Mary Ellen and Dale Keller and Linda Boatright. The old-fashioned, black and white habits, accented with glittery scapulars, flowery hats and gingham aprons were assembled and constructed by Wendy Richards, Laura Bobbe and Linda Harter. The lighting technicians are Jan Volk and Vicki Delaski. The sound technicians are Tim and Jolene Derfus.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. July 7-9 and at 2 p.m. July 10. All shows are in the Nancy Volk Auditorium at Wabeno High School, 4325 Branch St., Wabeno. Tickets are available in advance at www.showtix4U.com (upon access to the site, enter “Wabeno Area Players” in the search box labeled “Find an Organization”). Tickets will be available at the door, starting one hour before showtimes. The cost of tickets is $15 for adults and $10 for students.

Questions? Call 715-473-5466 or 715-927-7065 or email wabenoareaplayers@gmail.com.