ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Code: To Jin Yong - Official Trailer (Unreal Engine 5)

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the trailer for Code: To Jin Yong - the first Unreal Engine 5 open world game from...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Skate 4: New Trailer Revealed, EA Asking for Playtesters

Since Skate 3’s release over 12 years ago, fans and newcomers alike have eagerly awaited the release of Skate 4 (also known as skate.). Though it’s been almost a year since Full Circle's last update, the newly-formed team wants players to know that they're “still working on it.”
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Review

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course is not just more Cuphead, it's some of the best Cuphead. The six new bosses, on top of a handful of minibosses, new weapons, and new charms are more than enough to recommend this DLC as nearly essential for any big Cuphead fan. Reviewed by Mitchell Saltzman.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Campaign Co-op Beta Drops Next Week

At last, it looks like Halo Infinite is nearing its long-promised campaign co-op. 343 Industries has announced that a two-week-long beta preview of the feature is dropping next week, running from July 11 through July 22. The beta will include the entire campaign, and is available to anyone who either...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jin Yong
IGN

How to Start The Delicious Last Course DLC

The Delicious Last Course is the first and only DLC available in Cuphead. Before you access it, you need to have some progress in the original game. Follow our guide to know how to start playing Cuphead’s DLC. Below, you can check the links on how to play this...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deliver Us Mars

Check out 12 minutes of gameplay from an early chapter in Deliver Us Mars, the upcoming sci-fi action-adventure set on the Red Planet, after protagonist Kathy Johanson crash-lands. Developer KeokeN says "This level offers a framework for players to learn Deliver Us Mars' platforming - then the challenge will gradually escalate over the course of the game, with the puzzle mechanics highlighted in this footage similarly ramping up in difficulty." Deliver Us Mars will be released on September 27 for PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Bishop

The Bishop is the third optional boss battle in Cuphead’s DLC. It’s part of the only-parry bosses on the King’s platform, and you’ll unlock it after beating The Knight. Learn more about his tricks in this guide. If you want to check the other challenges from...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Outriders Worldslayer

Outriders Worldslayer: 7 Tips and Tricks to Get You Started. Worldslayer brings in a fresh new update to spend hours of gameplay in with a new campaign, new leveling system, new gear, and more. Whether this is your first time diving into Outriders or you're a returning player wanting to get back into it for this DLC, we've got you covered on breaking down everything new in the Worldslayer update.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Official Trailer#Unreal Engine 5#Pubg Mobile#Video Game#Tencent Games#Apex Legends Mobile
IGN

Sega Is Looking to Adapt Atlus Games for Live-Action TV and Movies - Including Persona

Sega is looking to expand further into film and TV by exploring potential live-action adaptations for games developed by Atlus. In an exclusive reveal to IGN, Sega says that expanding storytelling forms is a new and important part of Sega's overall business strategy. This is why Sega is opening up Atlus' critically-acclaimed library of games — which includes series like Shin Megami Tensei, Persona, and Catherine — to potential live-action film and TV adaptations.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

One Piece Odyssey

Join One Piece Odyssey producer Katsuaki Tsuzuki, composer Motoi Sakuraba, and editor-in-chief for One Piece at Weekly Shonen Jump Ken Takano for a detailed look behind the scenes. This developer diary gives us a good overview of the game and gives us a peek at what to expect. Learn more about One Piece Odyssey's development process, and how the game's score was created. One Piece Odyssey is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC via Steam in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PS Plus Free Games for July 2022 Finally Revealed

PlayStation Plus has seen many changes in the past week, from one single membership, it has now turned in to a tiered system. The three new tiers are PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Deluxe or Premium according to the player's region. Essential is the normal subscription that everyone is used to and Extra and Deluxe or Premium add a plethora of new games to the player's library.
FIFA
IGN

Naraka Bladepoint Characters and Builds

Welcome to the character and builds part of IGN's Naraka Bladepoint guide. This section includes everything you need to know about Naraka Bladepoint's characters and weapons, including which ones are worth your time and how to get the most out of your choices. We've also added builds for some of Naraka's more popular characters, Yoto Hime and Takeda Nobutada.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Specifications for Sony's Upcoming Monitors with PS5 Features Leaked Online

Recently we learned that Sony was planning to release new gaming headsets and monitors. The issue was that we knew all the specifications related to the three new headsets, but close to nothing about the brand new gaming monitors. Through a leak, our wish has been granted and the players can check out all the specifications related to the two new PlayStation gaming monitors. Please note that this information does not come from a verified source, therefore, players should take this with a grain of salt.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stuntfest - World Tour - Announcement Trailer

Stuntfest - World Tour is headed to PC in 2022. Check out the announcement trailer for this upcoming game that combines racing, crashing, and destruction with an aimed ejection mechanism, where 18 players compete against each other in an elimination-based stunt show through various game modes.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Railgrade - Gameplay Trailer

Railgrade is a rail management game that challenges players to build railway systems for transporting cargo, all while keeping the economy going. Railgrade is coming to PC via the Epic Games Store and Nintendo Switch in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Mortimer Freeze

Mortimer Freeze is a boss fight in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course. To access this battle, you’ll need to finish some other bosses in the DLC. In this guide, we’ll explain the boss’ moveset and give you tips against it. If you are looking for other...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer. Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The 10 Best Legend of Zelda Games

For 36 years, Link has been traversing the fields and ruins of Hyrule in a seemingly never-ending quest to save Princess Zelda. His journey has spanned many consoles, redefining the franchise again and again. From its humble beginnings on the NES to the groundbreaking 3D action-adventure in Ocarina of Time, we decided to take a look back at The Legend of Zelda’s impressive history in gaming, bringing you the very best mainline Zelda games, ranked.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Chef Saltbaker - Final Boss

Chef Saltbaker is the last boss in Cuphead’s DLC. The apparently friendly NPC will become the villain and your final battle in the game. Let’s have a look at how to defeat him in this guide. If you are looking for other bosses' guides, please check our The...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Esther Winchester

Esther Winchester is the only boss you will face in a flying battle in Cuphead - The Delicious Last Course. You’ll need to make some progress through the DLC to unlock it. In this guide, we’ll explain the boss’ moves and give you tips for the battle.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy