The Foundation for Delaware County Helps Easterseals in Teacher Shortage

Easterseals, like elsewhere, is having trouble finding enough teachers. They are needed to provide and expand services to children with disabilities.

Easterseals is known for its team of teachers, teacher assistants (TAs) and therapists.

Because of the teacher shortage, Easterseals had to reduce the number of children it serves in Delaware County by 25%.

To help ease the shortage, The Foundation for Delaware County has awarded Easterseals a grant to create a career advancement path so TAs can achieve a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education for Pre-K -4 and special education Pre-K-8.

The grant helps fund a community partnership with Drexel University.

Drexel’s Early Childhood Education Scholarship for teacher preparation will work with Easterseals to provide scholarships funded by Public Health Management Corporation.

Easterseals will use The Foundation for Delaware County funds to:

Cover the cost of application and book fees;

Cover the fees necessary for teacher assistants to earn the Childhood Development Associate (CDA) credential, an Easterseals requirement for teaching positions;

Allow Easterseals to provide a stipend for Easterseals teachers or therapists to support the TA’s as mentors.

This mentoring support will allow for greater success in the completion of a TA’s education by having a co-worker who is also investing their time, energy, and expertise into their efforts.

Easterseals of Southeastern Pennsylvania serves Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties in an effort to maximize the independence of children and adults with disabilities. Program and services include Approved Private School, Early Intervention, physical, occupational and speech therapies and assistive technology.

Last year, Easterseals served over 8,000 local individuals by providing direct quality services for individuals with disabilities.

