ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

‘P-Valley’: Katori Hall Knows It’s Vital to Represent the Black Experience

By Aramide Tinubu
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

P-Valley is back for season 2, and the show is more dynamic than ever. Based on her play, Katori Hall’s drama series is set in Chucalissa, Mississippi, and chronicles the lives of the strip club owner, Uncle Clifford (Nicco Annan), and the women that work for her at The Pynk .

The second season has not been afraid to address topics that are at the center of the Black community. In fact, Hall knows how important it is to center the Black experience.

Shannon Thornton as Keyshawn aka Miss Mississippi and J. Alphonse Nicholson as Lil Murda in ‘P-Valley’ | Starz

‘P-Valley’ Season 2 focuses on what happens outside of the club

In the first season of the drama series , much of the plot and storylines happened within the club setting. Though The Pynk is still a staple on the show, much of the narratives are about what happens outside of the club.

“It occurs five months after Autumn Night saves The Pynk,” Hall said in a behind-the-scenes video with Starz via YouTube . “Unfortunately, the pandemic has really come in and turned everything topsy turvy. it is a business based on gathering, it is a business based on intimacy. And, the writer’s room was totally inspired by the fact that there were some very inherent struggles in that. And so, it will be very interesting to see how Uncle Clifford and new boss b**** Autumn Night deal with this huge obstacle that’s been put in their way. So, between the casino and corona, they’ve got a lot of s*** to deal with.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ee4NhIaFla0?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘P-Valley’: How Long It Takes for Nicco Annan to do Uncle Clifford’s Hair and Makeup

Katori Hall centers the Black experience on ‘P-Valley’

Though the core of P-Valley centers on The Pynk , and the lives of the women who work there, it goes well beyond that. Hall has infused the fight against police brutality, and the violence of anti-Blackness. Black Lives Matter, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and so much more are also infused into her story. Not only is she showcasing the lives of these very specific people living in Mississippi she is also centering the Black experience in general.

“The coronavirus is a virus that I think exposed a more regular violence, which is racism,” she told Entertainment Tonight . “And as a Black writer, it is important that I be responsible with my eyes and with my platform, and all of us — whether you were Black or white, but mostly folks within my community — we were traumatized and have been traumatized by police brutality.”

She added, that it’s been important to her to be specific as possible. “I feel like it’s so important as a creator to be specific about the world you’re reflecting,” she says. “And I think there’s great universality in specificity. The more grounded you are in the truth of a community, I think that’s when someone from the outside can feel like, ‘Oh, this is really real,’ and respect it even more. Oftentimes our particular experiences have not only have not been reflected but it’s been invisible. And that makes you feel and be invisible.”

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9GB2TNk6_HI?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Will Autumn sell The Pynk?

With a new mayor and the pandemic, things have been rocky at The Pynk. In fact, now that Autumn is the majority owner, it appears that she might sell the business out from under Uncle Clifford . “[Autumn] came in getting her a** smacked on the dance floor and now, she has some ownership in the club,” Hall explained to Elle . “The power dynamics at the club have completely changed and to see Uncle Clifford and Hailey fight over the throne will be stuff of legends.”

In episode 204, “Demethrius” Uncle Clifford heard Autumn negotiating the club’s sale and we think at this point the former dancer will go forward with her plot.

RELATED: ‘P-Valley’ Season 2: Cardi B, Summer Walker, and 5 Other Stars Who Want to Be on the Show

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 1

Related
EW.com

Lil Murda's reunion with Big Tek on P-Valley will deeply impact his music and season 2 journey

Warning: This article contains spoilers for P-Valley season 2, episode "Demethrius." Is a new chapter of an old love story being written on P-Valley?. We finally got more details about Lil Murda (J. Alphonse Nicholson) and Big Tek's (John Clarence Stewart) past on P-Valley. Since picking up Big Tek from prison, it's been clear that the two had a close bond, but now we know it was partly romantic. The death of a Black person at the hands of police enrages Big Tek, which results in an explosive outburst at the hotel room where everyone on the Dirty Dozen is hanging out. What starts as a conversation where Lil Murda check on Big Tek turns into the two having sex, revealing more to P-Valley viewers about their past. According to P-Valley creator Katori Hall, there's much more to come regarding how Big Tek will impact Lil Murda's journey this season and offer fans a deeper look into Lil Murda's life before he showed up at The Pynk.
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Society
BET

BET Awards 2022: Jennifer Hudson Always Stuns in Red

When you look good in something, you tend to wear it often. For Jennifer Hudson, that something is the color red. You have to be confident to wear red. When you’re hand selected by Aretha Franklin to portray her in a movie about her life, you have every reason to be confident. Hudson is nominated for "Best Actress" at the BET Awards 2022 for that portrayal of the "Queen of Soul". Let’s take a look back at some of Jennifer’s best moments in red to get ready for the show which airs June 26th at 8pm.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Summer Walker Covers One Of ESSENCE's June 2022 Digital Covers

The singer joins Lucky Daye as one of our latest cover stars. She talks about motherhood, soul music, ESSENCE Festival of Culture and more. To read Summer Walker’s full ESSENCE June 2022 digital cover and see all of the images from her photo shoot, head here: https://www.essence.com/summerwalker/. “It’s just...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katori Hall
BET

BET Awards 2022: Queen Latifah is The Epitome of Hair Goals

One thing about Queen Latifah is when she steps out, her hair is going to be laid. Whether rapping, singing, or acting Dana Owens gives good hair. While she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 BET Awards, Latifah is still giving amazing performances and is nominated as "Best Actress" for her role in The Equalizer at the BET Awards 2022. In advance of the show, which airs June 26th at 8pm, let’s take a look back at the queen whose crown is always fried, dyed, and laid to the side.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Martin Lawrence Says He & Jamie Foxx Almost Had A "Sheneneh & Wanda" Film

The Martin reunion brought back fond memories of the 1990s hit comedy sitcom that has gone down in television history. Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, Thomas Mikal Ford, and Carl Anthony Payne were the core of the star-studded cast that brought laughs for years, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.
MOVIES
BET

Queen Latifah On Denzel Washington Appearing On ‘The Equalizer’: It’s In The Fans Control

Netflix has a new movie that has hit the streaming seats that will make you think twice about giving up on your dreams. The film is called Hustle, and stars Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler. It follows Philadelphia 76ers scout Stanley Sugerman (played by Sandler) whose love for basketball is unparalleled and has ambitions to becoming a coach but continues to hit roadblocks. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (Utah Jazz’s Juancho Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past. Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, with their passion for the game, and as loving family men who want to prove they can win — in basketball and in life. With the support of Stanley's wife, Teresa (played by Latifah), audiences will watch to see if Sugerman and Bo can finally come out on top and live out their dreams.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P Valley#Black People#Blackness#Police Brutality#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Pynk
BET

BET Awards 2022: Aunjanue Ellis’ Fashion Proves She Is Anything But Plain

Her name may suggest she’s innocent but Aunjanue Ellis isn't green when it comes to entertainment. A NYU trained actor, she has had roles in tv and movies since the mid-90s. Her role as the strong and confident Oracene Williams, mother to legendary tennis stars, Venus and Serena earned her a "Best Actress" nomination at the BET Awards 2022. We’ll learn on June 26th at 8pm who will take home the trophy but in the meantime, let’s look back at some of her fashion moments.
TENNIS
BET

‘All The Queen’s Men’ Returns For An Even Sexier Second Season

The vengeful queen is making her return to Club Eden. BET+ and Tyler Perry Studios have given the green light for a second season of “All The Queens Men,'' which is currently in production in Atlanta. Fans of the series can get ready to ride a rollercoaster of emotions as the story for Marilyn “Madam” DeVille (played by Eva Marcille) gets even more intense with her collective of sensual male exotic dancers. Season two begins on July 14th.
TV SERIES
UPI News

Tami Roman hosted 'Caught in the Act: Unfaithful' premieres July 18

June 27 (UPI) -- VH1 announced the title of its new reality series on Monday. Caught in the Act: Unfaithful will premiere July 18. The cable network previously announced Tami Roman would host the investigative reality series. There will be six episodes in the season, airing two episodes each Monday for three weeks.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Youtube
Atlas Obscura

Inside the ‘Chitlin Circuit,’ a Jim Crow-Era Safe Space for Black Performers

“Sometimes you play for the chitlins, that’s what you would get,” said Bobby Rush, a blues musician and self-proclaimed “King of the Chitlin Circuit,” in a 2021 interview for the Nashville Tennessean. “We played so well in Argo, Illinois, not Chicago, a suburb of Chicago, the guy [gave] us two plates of chitlins and four hamburgers.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Social Media Star Tamera Kissen to Join Jack Harlow in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Comedian and social media star Tamera “Tee” Kissen has been cast opposite Jack Harlow in the remake of 1992 Wesley Snipes/Woody Harrelson comedy “White Men Can’t Jump,” Variety can exclusively reveal. The remake has been in the works since 2017 when it first emerged “Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris and Doug Hall were working on a script rebooting the film. Earlier this year it was revealed Jack Harlow had been cast, marking the rapper’s feature film debut, playing the role Harrelson originated. Snipes’ part has yet to be cast. Charles Kidd II, known professionally as Calmatic,...
MOVIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

125K+
Followers
106K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy