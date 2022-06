Just over two decades ago, George Clooney and Julia Roberts co-starred in the remake of Ocean’s Eleven as a divorced couple who ultimately found their way back to each other. They reunited in two sequels, and they’re about to come back together again in the upcoming romantic comedy, Ticket to Paradise. As you can see in the first trailer below, Clooney and Roberts’ characters despise each other in this film. They consider their marriage to be the worst mistake of their lives. And yet they have some unexpected common ground: They want to disrupt the wedding of their daughter, Lily (Kaitlyn Dever).

MOVIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO