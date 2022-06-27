ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire County, WI

Court Report 6/27/22

Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

Eau Claire County

Found guilty

NIELSEN, Danielle R., 27, 716 First Ave., two counts of intentionally abusing a hazardous substance Feb. 14 and 21, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

BOOTH, David L., Sparta, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft and bail jumping Sept. 6, two years of probation, $815 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.

LEWIS, Deanthony J., 31, Minneapolis, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct Nov. 25, three years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and no drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

LEGGE, Isabel L., 24, 1026 W. MacArthur Ave., operating after revocation Dec. 3, and second-offense drunken driving June 24, 2021, $1,920 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.

MORENO, Morgan A., 29, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of oleoresin device March 4, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

BRUNNER, Alexander, 32, Eau Claire, possession of drug paraphernalia May 8, $443 fine.

SCHEUERMANN, Hunter A., 20, 3306 Brian St., eluding an officer March 20, two years of probation, $518 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.

ESKEW, David D., 49, 906 Fairmont Ave., disorderly conduct Dec. 30, $543 fine.

TALLMAN, Joseph M., 25, 5690 167th St., Chippewa Falls, hit and run Sept. 29, 2018, $261 fine.

BEIGHLEY, Troy D., 43, Cadott, operating after revocation April 1, $443 fine.

DAVIS, Brian L., 43, 1818 Kendall St., operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Dec. 4, 2017, three years of probation, $528 fine.

LANG, Steven R., 42, Siren, disorderly conduct April 21, 2020, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.

WETTSTEIN, Troy A., 30, Elk Mound, possession of methamphetamine March 28, two counts of bail jumping Nov. 12 and June 11, 2021, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and disorderly conduct May 4, 2020, three years of probation, $2,490 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.

CREVISTON, Randal L., 51, 3626 Seymour Road, three counts of bail jumping April 19, 2021, May 13, 2021, and May 16, 2021, and disorderly conduct April 2, 2021, one year of probation, $1,872 fine.

SCHICK, Tammi L., 43, 4900 Olson Drive, possession of illegally obtained prescription Jan. 12, 2021, $443 fine.

GASTON, Brandon A., 46, Rockford, Ill., failure to update information as a sex offender Jan. 11, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain updated information with the sex offender registry.

DAVIS, Charles T., 27, 4900 Olson Drive, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 25, 2021, $961 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.

DOSS, Christian A., 38, Neillsville, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 23, two years of probation, $518 fine.

WARD, Debra L., 65, 1316 Woodland Ave., hit and run attended vehicle Jan. 21, $550 fine.

Probation revocation

XIONG, Golia, 39, 416½ Putnam St., possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver June 3, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 31, 2019, two years prison, two years extended supervision, $1,256 fine.

DUNN, Malcolm D.J., 20, 2310 Hoyem Lane, hit and run attended vehicle Sept. 2, and battery and criminal damage to property Aug. 5, 2020, four months jail.

Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
63
Followers
887
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company's first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

