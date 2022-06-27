Court Report 6/27/22

Eau Claire County

Found guilty

NIELSEN, Danielle R., 27, 716 First Ave., two counts of intentionally abusing a hazardous substance Feb. 14 and 21, two years of probation, $886 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

BOOTH, David L., Sparta, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft and bail jumping Sept. 6, two years of probation, $815 fine, 10 days jail or 80 hours of community service.

LEWIS, Deanthony J., 31, Minneapolis, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct Nov. 25, three years of probation, $1,404 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and no drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

LEGGE, Isabel L., 24, 1026 W. MacArthur Ave., operating after revocation Dec. 3, and second-offense drunken driving June 24, 2021, $1,920 fine, five days jail, license revoked one year, ignition interlock one year.

MORENO, Morgan A., 29, Eau Claire, possession of methamphetamine and felon in possession of oleoresin device March 4, two years of probation, $961 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

BRUNNER, Alexander, 32, Eau Claire, possession of drug paraphernalia May 8, $443 fine.

SCHEUERMANN, Hunter A., 20, 3306 Brian St., eluding an officer March 20, two years of probation, $518 fine. Record to be expunged upon successful completion of probation.

ESKEW, David D., 49, 906 Fairmont Ave., disorderly conduct Dec. 30, $543 fine.

TALLMAN, Joseph M., 25, 5690 167th St., Chippewa Falls, hit and run Sept. 29, 2018, $261 fine.

BEIGHLEY, Troy D., 43, Cadott, operating after revocation April 1, $443 fine.

DAVIS, Brian L., 43, 1818 Kendall St., operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent Dec. 4, 2017, three years of probation, $528 fine.

LANG, Steven R., 42, Siren, disorderly conduct April 21, 2020, 18 months of probation, $543 fine.

WETTSTEIN, Troy A., 30, Elk Mound, possession of methamphetamine March 28, two counts of bail jumping Nov. 12 and June 11, 2021, and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and disorderly conduct May 4, 2020, three years of probation, $2,490 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.

CREVISTON, Randal L., 51, 3626 Seymour Road, three counts of bail jumping April 19, 2021, May 13, 2021, and May 16, 2021, and disorderly conduct April 2, 2021, one year of probation, $1,872 fine.

SCHICK, Tammi L., 43, 4900 Olson Drive, possession of illegally obtained prescription Jan. 12, 2021, $443 fine.

GASTON, Brandon A., 46, Rockford, Ill., failure to update information as a sex offender Jan. 11, two years of probation, $518 fine, ordered to maintain updated information with the sex offender registry.

DAVIS, Charles T., 27, 4900 Olson Drive, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 25, 2021, $961 fine, five days jail or 40 hours of community service.

DOSS, Christian A., 38, Neillsville, possession of methamphetamine Oct. 23, two years of probation, $518 fine.

WARD, Debra L., 65, 1316 Woodland Ave., hit and run attended vehicle Jan. 21, $550 fine.

Probation revocation

XIONG, Golia, 39, 416½ Putnam St., possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver June 3, 2019, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver March 31, 2019, two years prison, two years extended supervision, $1,256 fine.

DUNN, Malcolm D.J., 20, 2310 Hoyem Lane, hit and run attended vehicle Sept. 2, and battery and criminal damage to property Aug. 5, 2020, four months jail.