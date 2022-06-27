ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 3-9

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 3-9:

July 3: Actor Michael Cole (“The Mod Squad”) is 82. Singer Judith Durham of The Seekers is 79. Actor Kurtwood Smith (“That 70s Show”) is 79. Country singer Johnny Lee is 76. Writer Dave Barry is 75. Actor Betty Buckley is 75. Actor Jan Smithers (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 73. Actor Bruce Altman (“Blue Bloods”) is 67. Talk show host Montel Williams is 66. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 64. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 62. Actor Tom Cruise is 60. Actor Thomas Gibson (“Criminal Minds,” ″Dharma and Greg”) is 60. Actor Hunter Tylo is 60. Actor Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) is 58. Actor Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”) is 58. TV chef Sandra Lee is 56. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 53. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 53. Actor Shawnee Smith (“Saw,” ″Becker”) is 53. Actor-singer Audra McDonald (“Private Practice”) is 52. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 47. Actor Andrea Barber (“Full House”) is 46. Comedian Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”) is 44. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 43. Actor Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”) is 42. Actor Shoshannah Stern (“Jericho”) is 42. Singer Elle King is 33. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (TV’s “Oliver Beene”) is 31. Actor Kelsey Batelaan (“Nip/Tuck”) is 27.

July 4: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 98. Actor Gina Lollobrigida is 95. Actor Ed Bernard (“Police Woman,” ″White Shadow”) is 83. Actor Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 82. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 79. TV personality Geraldo Rivera is 79. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 71. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 70. Singer John Waite is 70. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 64. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 62. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 60. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 59. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 59. Actor Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 57. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary Unmarried,” ″The Daily Show”) is 51. Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 47. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 44. Actor Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 44. Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 40. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) is 40. Singer Melanie Fiona is 39.

July 5: Musician Robbie Robertson is 79. Musician Huey Lewis is 72. Country keyboardist Charles Ventre of River Road is 70. Singer Marc Cohn is 63. Actor Dorien Wilson (“The Parkers,” ″Sister, Sister”) is 60. Actor Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) is 59. Actor Kathryn Erbe (“Law and Order: Criminal Intent”) is 57. Rapper RZA of Wu-Tang Clan is 53. Singer Joe is 49. Drummer Bengt Lagerberg of The Cardigans is 49. Rapper Bizarre of D12 is 46. Rapper Royce da 5′9″ is 45. Musician Jason Wade of Lifehouse is 42. Musician Dave Haywood of Lady A is 40. Bassist Nick O’Malley of Arctic Monkeys is 37. Actor Jason Dolley (“Cory in the House”) is 31.

July 6: Singer Gene Chandler is 82. Country singer Jeannie Seely is 82. Actor Burt Ward (“Batman”) is 77. Actor Fred Dryer is 76. Actor Sylvester Stallone is 76. Actor Shelley Hack (TV’s “Charlie’s Angels”) is 75. Actor Allyce Beasley (“Moonlighting”) is 71. Actor Geoffrey Rush is 71. Actor Grant Goodeve (“Eight is Enough”) is 70. Jazz trumpeter Rick Braun is 67. Actor Casey Sander (“Grace Under Fire”) is 67. Actor Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) is 64. Drummer John Keeble of Spandau Ballet is 63. Actor Pip Torrens (“The Crown”) is 62. Actor Brian Posehn (“Just Shoot Me”) is 56. Actor Robb Derringer (“Days of Our Lives”) is 55. “CBS This Morning” co-host John Dickerson is 54. Rapper Inspectah Deck of Wu-Tang Clan is 52. NBC Sports correspondent and former “Good Morning America” host Josh Elliott is 51. Rapper 50 Cent is 47. Actors Tia and Tamera Mowry (“Sister, Sister”) are 44. Comedian Kevin Hart is 43. Drummer Chris Wood of Bastille is 37. Actor Jeremy Suarez (“Bernie Mac”) is 32.

July 7: Bandleader Doc Severinsen is 95. Drummer Ringo Starr is 82. Singer-guitarist Warren Entner of the Grass Roots is 79. Actor Joe Spano is 76. Singer David Hodo (the construction worker) of The Village People is 75. Country singer Linda Williams is 75. Actor Shelley Duvall is 73. Actor Roz Ryan (“Amen”) is 71. Actor Billy Campbell (“Once and Again”) is 63. Bassist Mark White of the Spin Doctors is 60. Singer-songwriter Vonda Shepard (“Ally McBeal”) is 59. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is 56. Bassist Ricky Kinchen of Mint Condition is 56. Actor Amy Carlson (“Blue Bloods”) is 54. Actor Jorja Fox (“CSI”) is 54. Actor Cree Summer (“A Different World”) is 53. Actor Robin Weigert (“Deadwood,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 53. Actor Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”) is 50. Actor Troy Garity (“Barbershop”) is 49. Actor Berenice Bejo (“The Artist”) is 46. Actor Hamish Linklater (“The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 46. Rapper Cassidy is 40. Actor Ross Malinger (“Sleepless in Seattle”) is 38. Comedian Luke Null (“Saturday Night Live”) is 32. Singer Ally Hernandez of Fifth Harmony (“The X Factor”) is 29. Drummer Ashton Irwin of 5 Seconds Of Summer is 28. Country singer Maddie Font of Maddie and Tae is 27.

July 8: Singer Steve Lawrence is 87. Drummer Jaimoe Johanson of The Allman Brothers is 78. Actor Jeffrey Tambor is 78. Actor Kim Darby is 75. Actor Jonelle Allen (“Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman”) is 74. Children’s singer Raffi is 74. Actor Anjelica Huston is 71. Actor Kevin Bacon is 64. Country singer Toby Keith is 61. Guitarist Graham Jones of Haircut 100 is 61. Singer Joan Osborne is 60. Actor Rocky Carroll (“NCIS”) is 59. Actor Michael B. Silver (“Instinct,” ″NYPD Blue”) is 55. Actor Billy Crudup (“Almost Famous”) is 54. Actor Michael Weatherly (“NCIS,” ″Dark Angel”) is 54. Singer Beck is 52. Country singer Drew Womack of Sons of the Desert is 52. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is 49. Guitarist Stephen Mason of Jars of Clay is 47. Actor Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 45. Actor Lance Gross (“House of Payne”) is 41. Actor Sophia Bush (“Chicago P.D.,” ″One Tree Hill”) is 40. Guitarist Jamie Cook of Arctic Monkeys is 37. Actor Maya Hawke (“Little Women,” ″Stranger Things”) is 24. Actor Jaden Smith (“The Pursuit of Happyness”) is 24.

July 9: Singer-actor Ed Ames of The Ames Brothers is 95. Actor Richard Roundtree is 80. Singer Dee Dee Kenniebrew of The Crystals is 77. Actor Chris Cooper is 71. TV personality-turned-musician John Tesh is 70. Country singer David Ball is 69. Business leader Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”) is 68. Singer Debbie Sledge of Sister Sledge is 68. Actor Jimmy Smits is 67. Actor Tom Hanks is 66. Singer Marc Almond of Soft Cell is 65. Actor Kelly McGillis is 65. Singer Jim Kerr of Simple Minds is 63. Singer Courtney Love is 58. Bassist Frank Bello of Anthrax is 57. Actor David O’Hara (“The District”) is 57. Actor Pamela Adlon (“Louie”) is 56. Actor Scott Grimes (“ER,” ″Party of Five”) is 51. Musician Jack White is 47. Singer-guitarist Isaac Brock of Modest Mouse is 47. Actor Fred Savage is 46. Singer Dan Estrin of Hoobastank is 46. Actor Linda Park (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 44. Actor Megan Parlen (“Hang Time”) is 42. Singer-actor Kiely Williams of 3LW (“Cheetah Girls” films) is 36. Actor Mitchel Musso (“Phineas and Ferb,” “Hannah Montana”) is 31. Actor Georgie Henley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 27.

