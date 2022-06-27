ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

From under to on the rocks: Invasive crabs become whiskey

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwUV5_0gNFnnIF00

Care for a hint of crab in your whiskey?

A New Hampshire distillery has come up with its newest concoction called “Crab Trapper" — whiskey flavored with invasive green crabs.

Tamworth Distilling, a maker of craft spirits, is not afraid of pushing boundaries with unexpected flavors. In the past, the distillery produced a whiskey with the secretion from beavers' castor sacs. Last year, it was turkey over the holidays and before that the notoriously pungent smell of durian.

The company said the body of this peculiar brew has hints of maple, vanilla oak, clove, cinnamon and allspice. And no, you won't get any crab legs in the drink.

WHY DID THE COMPANY CHOOSE GREEN CRABS?

Searching for a fresh flavor, Tamworth Distilling cast its eye to the sea. Distiller Matt Power said the company heard about the problems caused by the invasive green crabs from the University of New Hampshire Extension's Gabriela Bradt.

The crabs, which came over on ships from Europe in the mid-1800s and landed on Cape Cod, have taken the region by storm. These saucer-size crustaceans with a murky green color have decimated the area's marine ecosystem, outcompeting native species for food and shelter.

Bradt, a fisheries extension specialist, said the crabs are “so numerous that they have really impacted shellfish habitats and fisheries because they are also voracious predators." A good example, she said, was the soft-shell clam fishery, which has suffered millions of dollars in losses.

HOW DO YOU MAKE CRAB WHISKEY?

The crabs, caught off the coast of New Hampshire by fisherman Dwight Souther, are taken to the distillery, where they are boiled to produce what Power called “a stout crab broth.” Power said the broth is fortified with alcohol then goes through a distillation process that separates out the funky smells of the crab from the more inviting aromas.

The goal, Power said, is to get rid of the smells he compared to tidal flats, leaving behind those that might be reminiscent of “the sea breeze on a warm day down by the coast.” Then, the distillery adds a corn and spice mixture that includes coriander, cinnamon, bay leaf and mustard seed. That mixture is then added to a cask of the distillery's bourbon that has been aged for several years.

WHAT DOES THE WHISKEY TASTE LIKE?

The company said the body of this peculiar brew has hints of maple and vanilla oak and finishes with heavier notes of clove, cinnamon and allspice. What it doesn't have is anything that might be associated with a crab dinner: Even though the distillery uses about a pound of crabs for each bottle of whiskey, you won't get any crab meat, shells or claws with your shot.

The distillery's sales manager, Jillian Anderson, said the whiskey, available on site, at Philadelphia’s Art in the Age and online, has grown in popularity. At the distillery's tasting room, Anderson said, customers have been intrigued but a little hesitant until they hear the story behind the whiskey.

CAN THIS WHISKEY GET RID OF THESE INVASIVE CRABS?

The short answer is no. As Power said, they would have to greatly increase their whiskey production to put a dent in green crab numbers. But there are other efforts underway to address the crab threat.

For the past six years, Bradt said, the NH Green Crab Project has been working to come up with uses for the crabs similar to the fishery for soft-shell blue crabs, such as using the green crabs for bait, compost and adding them to the menu of local seafood restaurants.

Some places, including Ipswich, Massachusetts, have a bounty program that pays fishermen to remove the crabs from the estuaries. But Bradt acknowledged that until those efforts reach a much larger scale, they are unlikely to have a significant impact on crab population numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
Field & Stream

Watch: Pub Owner Smacks Aggressive Crocodile on the Snout with a Frying Pan

As one Facebook commentator aptly put it: “Nothing says Australia like an elderly pub owner hitting a crocodile over the head with a frying pan.”. Well, the man is Kai Hansen of Darwin, Australia, who owns Goat Island Lodge on the Adelaide River—a waterway renowned for its healthy crocodile population. Hansen moved there several years ago. He recently told 9News that his “kingdom has the only croc-infested moat all around it.” The “kingdom” is Goat Island and the “moat” is the Adelaide River. When Hansen first moved to the lodge in the Northern Territory, he had a small dog, Pippa, who would scare the crocodiles off his property. That is, until Pippa got eaten.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'Holy smokes, that thing is huge!': 15ft Great white shark leaves Iowa family-of-five stunned as it swims alongside them during Cape Cod fishing trip

A giant great white shark was filmed cruising alongside a vacationing family's boat trip near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, just as the summer beach season is kicking off. The enormous fish, which was placed at 15 feet long, was filmed swimming near the ocean's surface from a charter boar carrying a family of five from Iowa on a lobster catching mission.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crab Meat#Crabs#Bourbon Whiskey#Crab Fisheries
pawmypets.com

World’s Biggest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Mesmerizing

Turtles are magnificent creatures. This one found by tourists on the coastline is the biggest sea turtle on the planet. This leatherback turtle emerged from the water and resting in the sand, just to return to the sea. These turtles are the largest of all types, and it is a...
ANIMALS
BHG

The Best Time of Day to Water Your Plants (And Why It Matters)

There's an art to watering your garden. When you know the best time of day to water outdoor plants, and the tricks to watering them most efficiently, you'll have happier plants. Even if you live in a rainy place like New Orleans or Seattle, you're still going to need to water your garden plants at least once in a while. Every summer there will be stretches of dry, hot days between rainfalls. That's when you'll need to provide additional moisture to keep your plants thriving. Water is too precious to waste, so here's what you need to know about how and when to water your plants.
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
a-z-animals.com

River Monsters! Discover the Biggest Fish Ever Caught in the Hudson River

River Monsters! Discover the Biggest Fish Ever Caught in the Hudson River. With freshwater upriver and saltwater in New York City, the Hudson River estuary and its watershed provide habitat to more than 200 species of fish. Different types of walleye, gizzard shad, sturgeons, channel catfish, white catfish, and eels have been recorded during the annual counts.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Wild Turkey Body Slams Hawk To Protect Her Chicks

Motherly love at its finest. If you’ve spent anytime in the woods and have come across any bird chicks, you know that birds change when they have young. Hawks will attack, grouse will too, they chirp, charge and fly around all to protect their young. It’s really a pretty...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Watch A Great White Shark Casually Swim Up A Massachusetts Salt Pond

Watch A Great White Shark Casually Swim Up A Massachusetts Salt Pond. Great white sharks are the planet’s largest predatory fish, with typical lengths of 15 feet. The biggest known is said to measure 23 feet long and weigh 2 1/2 tons. Steven Spielberg’s Jaws film, which features a deadly man-eating shark, made the creatures even more famous. In truth, they only attack people on rare occasions, with just 350 verified incidents to date.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

718K+
Followers
162K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy