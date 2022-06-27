ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: Kevin Marino Cabrera Candidate fror Miami-Dade Commission District 6

By Nestor Suarez
miamisprings.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe met with Kevin Marino Cabrera, candidate for Miami-Dade County Commission District 6, at the Miami Springs Golf and Country Club for a video interview. We discuss Mr. Cabrera’s background, education, his journey into politics, the endorsement from former president, Donald Trump, and...

