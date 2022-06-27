ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

KHP preps for the holiday weekend

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Superintendent at the Kansas Highway Patrol joined 27 News on the morning show to discuss how they are preparing to keep the community safe over the holiday weekend.

Herman Jones also discussed the Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort (CARE) Patrol Operation, and how the KHP is collaborating with other states to ensure the utmost safety.

