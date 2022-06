JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s abortion trigger law, in response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade, has now been certified by Attorney General Lynn Fitch. This means that in 10 days from Monday, June 27, all abortions in Mississippi will be illegal, except to save the life of the mother or in a confirmed case of rape. Clinics will not be available in the state; abortions will primarily be performed in hospital settings.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO