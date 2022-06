Olivia Rodrigo gave a big “f–k you” – literally – to the Supreme Court justices during her set at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. The singer brought out Lily Allen on stage to perform the latter’s hit song “F–k you,” dedicating it to the five Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday. “So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” Rodrigo, 19, said. “I’m devastated and terrified. I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day,...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO