ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Tinicum Townships Exist in Delco and Bucks From 1 Mispronounced Word

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvxC6_0gNFkkkh00
Another Tinicum in our midst.Image via Tinicum Township, Bucks County Facebook.

In one place, you can take off in a glider. In the other, a Boeing 737.

Two different scenes. Same township name, writes Carl LaVO for the Bucks County Courier Times, as reposted in Yahoo!.

The glider comes from Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township, Bucks County. The Boeing 737 lifts off from Philadelphia International Airport, part of which is in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.

How did both areas get the same name?

Think Native American Lenni Lenape.

Their term for “island” was tennakonk.

When Delaware County’s Swedish colonists first arrived in 1643 on a large island in the river where they founded the first recorded European settlement in Pennsylvania, they spelled their new community “Tinicum” trying to get as close as they could to what the natives were calling the island.

Years later and 63 miles upriver, English colonists settled on another island, which the Lenni Lenape again called “tennakonk,” land which covered not just the island but the mainland bounded by Tohickon Creek.

Like the Swedes, the English spelled their settlement by the name they heard the Lenape say—“Tinicum,” and the Bucks County version was born.

Read more at Yahoo! about the origins of the Tinicum name.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Bucks County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Bucks County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Delaware County, PA
Government
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
DELCO.Today

Longtime Chester County Educator Finds Success with Daycare Franchise

Jody Thompson, founder of Ducklings Early Learning Center.Image via Elysium Marketing Group. Jody Thompson, the founder of Ducklings Early Learning Center, continues her legacy by expanding on her educational childcare franchise one school at a time. For more than 25 years, Ducklings has been a leader in early education in Chester County and throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townships#Tinicum Townships Exist#Bucks#Swedish#European#English#Colonists#Swedes
americanancestors.org

1777 Chester County Property Atlas

If your ancestor lived in Chester County, Pennsylvania in the months leading up to the Battle of Brandywine on 11 September 1777, you have the unique opportunity to explore the 1777 Chester County Property Atlas, an on-going historical research project made possible by the Chester County Archives. By 1776, General...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Attorney General Josh Shapiro to discuss abortion access in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon in Philadelphia to discuss reproductive rights in the commonwealth. Shapiro, who is also the Democratic nominee for governor, said he will join doctors to highlight the importance of keeping abortion access legal. Shapiro has stated that if he...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Essentials closing Doylestown location; remaining open in Warrington

Essentials Salon & Spa announced the closing of its Doylestown Shopping Center location, no later than Aug. 28. Essentials’ Warrington location, in the Valley Square Shopping Center, will remain open. “It is with heavy hearts that we must announce the permanent closure of Essentials Salon & Spa in Doylestown,”...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Facebook
Brian B. Reyes

City of Philadelphia on June 28th: Updates from City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Revenue and Philadelphia Public Health

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/FWW0A2AWQAQQpil.jpgPhiladelphia Public Health. Follow my account, keep up with local news and have a nice day! This article aggregates updates on social media from municipal departments, including the mayor's office, public safety departments (police, fire, emergency management, etc), and other departments related to citizen's health, transit, recreation and living utilities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$2M in Revitalization Grants Announced for NE Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Senator Jimmy Dillon announced $2,000,000 for 4 projects in the 5th Senatorial District. The grants were awarded from additional Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds that were approved by Governor Wolf to further support community and economic development throughout Pennsylvania. “I’m happy to announce funding for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia - Dead Man's Gulch

The Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia is a 4.1-mile road originally built as the Wissahickon Turnpike in 1856. It is also known as Dead Man's Gulch. It took nearly 50 years to complete. Lincoln Drive in Philadelphia. It is safe to say that Lincoln Drive is dangerous. But that doesn't mean...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

General Recreation: The Evolution of Playground Design

The We-Go-Round by Landscape Structures, an example of inclusive play. Playground design has come a long way from the traditional steel structures fixed in concrete found in your neighborhoods and schoolyards, according to an article in the Play and Playground Encyclopedia. These days there is a wide range of equipment...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy