ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern, NC

Everyone Comes Together Here

newbernnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I reflect on my two decades in New Bern, I was recently delighted to see one of my favorite local Downtown restaurants, Thai Angel, proudly flying the PRIDE flag — a symbol synonymous with gay pride and the LGBTQ+ community’s fight for equal rights and acceptance...

newbernnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newbernnow.com

1000 Origami Cranes — Part of Art in Public Places Project “Peace by Piece”

On July 23rd the Craven Arts Council will unveil its second Art in Public Places project, Peace by Piece. Art in Public places is a new initiative to create and document large-scale community-centered public art pieces, made by the community for the community. Peace by Piece volunteers have helped fold 1000 origami cranes to be installed on a former billboard pole in Five Points behind Crema Brew. Peace by Piece will be a long-term art installation symbolizing our community working together for harmony and the diversity of our town inspired by the legend of 1000 cranes popularized by Sadako and the 1000 Cranes. The unveiling will take place on July 23 behind Crema Brew at 914 Broad Street at 6 p.m.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center educating public

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center is educating the public on different topics and issues within the district. On Wednesday, the organization held its first community training event. Some items on the agenda included safe zone training, networking 101, voter education and suicide prevention. “I’m meeting more and more people throughout this […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Junior League Grants $10K to Four Local Organizations

The Junior League of Greater New Bern granted a total of $10,000 to four local organizations: The Craven Literacy Council, We Can Be Association, Laundry Love, and True Justice International. The Junior League hosted a recognition reception on June 20 at Union Point Park to recognize the four organizations and...
NEW BERN, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

Local writer revisits brutal 1878 murder

Valentine’s Day in 1878 forever changed the Corbett Hill community in southern Wayne County. On that bone-chilling evening, a gentleman named Noah Cherry discovered the heinous murder of James and Appie Snipes Worley. He notified the authorities and was later identified as one of the couple’s killers by the eldest of three surviving children.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New Bern, NC
Society
City
New Bern, NC
City
Washington, NC
New York City, NY
Society
State
Washington State
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 30 – July 4, 2022

Welcome Mr. Taimak Willis to Craven County Schools, Mr. Willis will serve as the new principal at JT Barber Elementary. Mr. Taimak Willis is a native of Jones County. Prior to beginning his educational career, Mr. Willis attended Craven Community College for 2 years receiving his Associates of Arts Degree. He has earned his Bachelors of Science, Masters in School Administration, and an Education Specialist degree from East Carolina University. He began his educational career over 10 years ago and has taught in Pitt and Lenoir Counties. He has served as an elementary teacher, elementary school assistant principal, and a leader in his local church and.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Winterville Christian Church Interfaith Pride Event

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Christian Church will host an Interfaith Service celebrating Pride month, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. The service will be presided over by clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions and will include prayer, music and testimonies from various speakers. Featured speaker Reverend Paully Adams...
WINTERVILLE, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

PBS star and restaurateur Vivian Howard launches Viv’s Fridge

The standalone smart refrigerators will offer 24/7 access to prepared family meals, snacks and desserts. Chef Vivian Howard, star and co-creator of the PBS shows, “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” has launched Viv’s Fridge, a smart refrigerator that will offer prepared family meals to enjoy at home. The first Viv’s Fridges will be available 24/7 at locations in Kinston, Bald Head Island and Emerald Isle, N.C.
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Daytrippin’ Lineup — Great 4th Race, Merry Time for Tots, Seashore Life, and More!

Learn about the benefits of salt marshes while on the water. Basic kayak instruction and safety lessons on shore are followed by a two-mile paddle through the salt marsh. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must know how to swim; some kayak experience is recommended. $35 ($25 with own kayak). Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenwich Village#Gay Community#Gay Rights#Racism#The Stonewall Inn
WITN

CarolinaEast CEO celebrated ahead of retirement

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - The longtime CEO of an Eastern North Carolina healthcare company is being celebrated by his employees as he prepares to retire at the end of this month. Ray Leggett, who has served as the CEO of CarolinaEast health system for 14 years is set to...
NEW BERN, NC
ourstate.com

North Carolina’s Rice Revival

Outside the tiny town of Oriental, just a few miles inland from Pamlico Sound, is a view that hasn’t been seen in North Carolina in a hundred years. It’s rice. Get there at just the right time, during Tidewater Grain Company’s harvest season in August and September, and the green stalks will be shoulder-high, each one topped with drooping amber fringes of rice that look like clusters of golden beads.
AGRICULTURE
piratemedia1.com

Annual Independence Day Celebration returns to Greenville

In celebration of Independence Day, the City of Greenville will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4 from 3 p.m. to dusk, featuring a number of food trucks, games, activities, live performances and a fireworks display. Megan Howard, events supervisor for the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks,...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
carolinacoastonline.com

Fourth of July celebrations in Carteret County

WESTERN CARTERET (Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Peletier) The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier have come together with Emerald Isle Realty and Mac Daddy's to put on the Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration, a free event on Sunday, July 3. The event will...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

PBS star, Kinston resident launches Viv’s Fridge

KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Kinston resident and famous chef Vivian Howard has launched a new smart refrigerator meant to offer prepared meals for families to enjoy at home. Howard, the star and co-creator of the PBS shows, “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” has introduced Viv’s Fridge. The first Viv’s Fridges will be available 24/7 […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

More flight options could be added at Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville ENC Alliance along with Pitt-Greenville Airport are making moves to bring you more flight options. Officials have met with several airlines to share information about PGV and the demand for air travel in Eastern North Carolina. “One of the defining features for economic development for new companies entering here is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
piratemedia1.com

Sheetz will make its comeback

As students and community members alike mourn the empty site of what was once 1000 Charles Blvd., it’s important to remember what is yet to come for the remodeling of a Sheetz that is dear to our hearts. In early June, the Sheetz location closed its doors to customers...
GREENVILLE, NC
Mount Olive Tribune

So Long, Mount Olive: We won't forget you

It’s defeating to see a newspaper you tried to save die on your watch. But as I look back at the many issues of this periodical, I don’t see defeat. I see unwavering community coverage that started nearly 118 years ago and continued to the very end. When...
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
WNCT

Duplin Co. Animal Shelter getting new house for pets

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Animal Shelter will soon be getting a new facility to house its furry friends. The $3 million facility will be about three times the size of the current shelter. Officials plan to house more pets and have more space to let the animals run around outside. Joe Newburn […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy