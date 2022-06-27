Everyone Comes Together Here

As I reflect on my two decades in New Bern, I was recently delighted to see one of my favorite local Downtown restaurants, Thai Angel, proudly flying the PRIDE flag — a symbol synonymous with gay pride and the LGBTQ+ community’s fight for equal rights and acceptance...
On July 23rd the Craven Arts Council will unveil its second Art in Public Places project, Peace by Piece. Art in Public places is a new initiative to create and document large-scale community-centered public art pieces, made by the community for the community. Peace by Piece volunteers have helped fold 1000 origami cranes to be installed on a former billboard pole in Five Points behind Crema Brew. Peace by Piece will be a long-term art installation symbolizing our community working together for harmony and the diversity of our town inspired by the legend of 1000 cranes popularized by Sadako and the 1000 Cranes. The unveiling will take place on July 23 behind Crema Brew at 914 Broad Street at 6 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center is educating the public on different topics and issues within the district. On Wednesday, the organization held its first community training event. Some items on the agenda included safe zone training, networking 101, voter education and suicide prevention. “I’m meeting more and more people throughout this […]
The Junior League of Greater New Bern granted a total of $10,000 to four local organizations: The Craven Literacy Council, We Can Be Association, Laundry Love, and True Justice International. The Junior League hosted a recognition reception on June 20 at Union Point Park to recognize the four organizations and...
Valentine’s Day in 1878 forever changed the Corbett Hill community in southern Wayne County. On that bone-chilling evening, a gentleman named Noah Cherry discovered the heinous murder of James and Appie Snipes Worley. He notified the authorities and was later identified as one of the couple’s killers by the eldest of three surviving children.
Welcome Mr. Taimak Willis to Craven County Schools, Mr. Willis will serve as the new principal at JT Barber Elementary. Mr. Taimak Willis is a native of Jones County. Prior to beginning his educational career, Mr. Willis attended Craven Community College for 2 years receiving his Associates of Arts Degree. He has earned his Bachelors of Science, Masters in School Administration, and an Education Specialist degree from East Carolina University. He began his educational career over 10 years ago and has taught in Pitt and Lenoir Counties. He has served as an elementary teacher, elementary school assistant principal, and a leader in his local church and.
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Winterville Christian Church will host an Interfaith Service celebrating Pride month, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. The service will be presided over by clergy from Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist traditions and will include prayer, music and testimonies from various speakers. Featured speaker Reverend Paully Adams...
The standalone smart refrigerators will offer 24/7 access to prepared family meals, snacks and desserts. Chef Vivian Howard, star and co-creator of the PBS shows, “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” has launched Viv’s Fridge, a smart refrigerator that will offer prepared family meals to enjoy at home. The first Viv’s Fridges will be available 24/7 at locations in Kinston, Bald Head Island and Emerald Isle, N.C.
Learn about the benefits of salt marshes while on the water. Basic kayak instruction and safety lessons on shore are followed by a two-mile paddle through the salt marsh. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must know how to swim; some kayak experience is recommended. $35 ($25 with own kayak). Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com/events/.
New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - The longtime CEO of an Eastern North Carolina healthcare company is being celebrated by his employees as he prepares to retire at the end of this month. Ray Leggett, who has served as the CEO of CarolinaEast health system for 14 years is set to...
One thing we love about the summer is a weekend on the beach. Finding a great beach house can be a hassle sometimes, but what about purchasing one of your own? Whether or not you want one for the family or to rent out, lucky for you North Carolina is the perfect place to get one.
Outside the tiny town of Oriental, just a few miles inland from Pamlico Sound, is a view that hasn’t been seen in North Carolina in a hundred years. It’s rice. Get there at just the right time, during Tidewater Grain Company’s harvest season in August and September, and the green stalks will be shoulder-high, each one topped with drooping amber fringes of rice that look like clusters of golden beads.
In celebration of Independence Day, the City of Greenville will host its annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4 from 3 p.m. to dusk, featuring a number of food trucks, games, activities, live performances and a fireworks display. Megan Howard, events supervisor for the City of Greenville’s Recreation and Parks,...
WESTERN CARTERET (Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Peletier) The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier have come together with Emerald Isle Realty and Mac Daddy's to put on the Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration, a free event on Sunday, July 3. The event will...
KINSTON, N.C (WNCT) – Kinston resident and famous chef Vivian Howard has launched a new smart refrigerator meant to offer prepared meals for families to enjoy at home. Howard, the star and co-creator of the PBS shows, “A Chef’s Life” and “Somewhere South,” has introduced Viv’s Fridge. The first Viv’s Fridges will be available 24/7 […]
N.C. (WITN) - Towns and cities across Eastern Carolina will be shooting off fireworks and holding celebrations for Independence Day this upcoming weekend. Here is a list of some of the events happening across the East this weekend:. GREENVILLE:. The City of Greenville is hosting an Independence Day celebration on...
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville ENC Alliance along with Pitt-Greenville Airport are making moves to bring you more flight options. Officials have met with several airlines to share information about PGV and the demand for air travel in Eastern North Carolina. “One of the defining features for economic development for new companies entering here is […]
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center celebrated the life of a long-time employee Monday for her compassion and willingness to serve others. Workers at the medical center explain that the employee, Katie Brown, passed away last year at the age of 74, but her impact lives on through thousands of patients and employees alike.
As students and community members alike mourn the empty site of what was once 1000 Charles Blvd., it’s important to remember what is yet to come for the remodeling of a Sheetz that is dear to our hearts. In early June, the Sheetz location closed its doors to customers...
It’s defeating to see a newspaper you tried to save die on your watch. But as I look back at the many issues of this periodical, I don’t see defeat. I see unwavering community coverage that started nearly 118 years ago and continued to the very end. When...
KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Animal Shelter will soon be getting a new facility to house its furry friends. The $3 million facility will be about three times the size of the current shelter. Officials plan to house more pets and have more space to let the animals run around outside. Joe Newburn […]
Comments / 0