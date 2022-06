The New York State Attorney General is investigating after Saranac Lake Village Police shot and killed a man during a confrontation at a convenience store this morning. New York State Police say the incident happened at the Stewart’s on Bloomingdale Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Police say two members of the village police force responded to the shop for a reported stabbing and encountered a man armed with a knife.

SARANAC LAKE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO