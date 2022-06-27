ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena to Swelter Monday During Second Day of 101 Heat

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasadena joined much of the Southland under a heat advisory Monday, as temperatures were expected to climb above 100 degrees for the second day in a row. The advisories were in effect until 8 p.m. Monday. Pasadena reached 101 on Sunday, with 101 expected again on Monday. The very...

