Pasadena to Swelter Monday During Second Day of 101 Heat

The five-day closure of the westbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale scheduled for mid-July has been pushed back a week, Caltrans announced Monday.The freeway closure was originally scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on July 13 and continue through 4 a.m. on July 19. According to Caltrans, the closure will now begin at 10 p.m. July 20 and continue through 4 a.m. July 26.During the construction, traffic on the westbound freeway between Irwindale Avenue to the 605 Freeway will be re-routed onto the eastbound side of the road.Ramps from the westbound 210 to Irwindale Avenue and to the southbound 605 Freeway will also be closed along with ramps from the 605 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway.Crews will use the time to make upgrades on the San Gabriel River Bridge.Caltrans said drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes.A second five-day closure on the eastbound side of the freeway is being planned for August.

