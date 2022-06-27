ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, IA

Adair County road near Orient closed for box culvert projects

kjan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Engineer’s Office reports the contractor for two box culvert...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjan.com

Cass County Supervisors approve Treasurer’s office employee wage & EMA ARPA funds

(Atlantic, Iowa) – The Cass County Board of Supervisors, Thursday (today), received a request for ARPA (Covid relief) funds to purchase a new pickup for the Dive Team, which has eight certified members. Eric Steffensen appeared before the board to make the request for $50,000. He said their current truck is 20-years old. Their current one-ton, 4 wheel-drive truck is used to respond to water incidents in southwest and western Iowa, as well as for training dives. Because the County’s first-half ARPA funds are already spoken for, the Board agreed they would take action on passing a Resolution for the Dive Team when the second-round/second-half funding is received. That could take six-months or more.
CASS COUNTY, IA
kjan.com

Multi-vehicle accident reported on I-80 WB near Exit 57 in Cass County

(Atlantic, Iowa) – Atlantic Fire & Rescue, Cass EMS and law enforcement responded to a reported multi-vehicle accident on I-80 westbound near Exit 57 (Olive Street), Tuesday (today). At least one vehicle had reportedly rolled over, and one person was complaining of a possible back injury. The crash was reported at around 4:23-p.m. Westbound traffic was reduced to one lane and backed-up for miles. Additional details are currently unavailable. (Photos taken from 4:40-pm to 4:55-p.m. by Ric Hanson)
CASS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Structure Fire Results In Total Loss In Stuart Wednesday

There was a structure fire in rural Stuart early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Stuart Fire Department, they responded to the fire at 1:56 pm on 1946 Trenton Avenue in Adair County. The fire department says the structure was considered to be a total loss with an unknown cause of the fire. There was no one hurt from the incident.
STUART, IA
kjan.com

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors – table action on Wind Turbines & Pipeline inspections

(Red Oak, Iowa) – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors met this (Tuesday) morning in their regular weekly session. At the beginning of the meeting, Board Chair Mark Peterson moved to strike from the agenda, discussion with regard to a Wind Turbine Ordinance. Prior to the Board discussing the subject of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline, they heard from Jan Norris, who was appointed in the meeting and in separate business, as the County Representative to the Red Oak Library Board. Norris applauded the Board for agreeing to hire a local inspector, but suggested – based on persons knowledgeable about the process – the Board research and interview potential inspection companies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adair County, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
City
Orient, IA
Local
Iowa Traffic
City
Greenfield, IA
Greenfield, IA
Government
Adair County, IA
Government
Adair County, IA
Traffic
kjan.com

Adair County Board of Supervisors to meet Thursday morning

(Greenfield, Iowa) – The Adair County Board of Supervisors are holding their weekly meeting at 9-a.m. Thursday, in their Boardroom at the Courthouse, in Greenfield. Here’s what’s on their agenda:. The conference phone will still be used for those who cannot attend in person and can be...
GREENFIELD, IA
kjan.com

Vehicle break-in in Creston

(Creston, Iowa) – Officials with the Creston Police Department say a woman residing in the 1000 block of S. Sumner Street reported Wednesday, that someone had broken into her 2007 Kia Spectra. The victim said $25 in cash and her debit card was missing. The loss was estimated at $25, as of the latest report.
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two transported to the hospital following accident and manhunt in Pottawattamie County

(Council Bluffs) Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident that also resulted in a manhunt in Pottawattamie County Wednesday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says 49-year-old William Burch III, of Hernando, Florida, was driving a 2019 Dodge Durango at excessive speed on Interstate 80 and rear-ended a 2019 Chevy Corvette, driven by 52-year-old Stephen Hakes of Erie, Colorado. When Hakes approached the Durango, Burch and a passenger both fled the scene. The Dodge Durango was confirmed stolen.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Elderly driver seriously injured in I-235 exit ramp crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – An elderly woman was seriously injured in an accident on an exit ramp of I-235 Thursday morning. It happened at 5:05 a.m. on the westbound exit ramp to 3rd Street and 7th Street north. It was a one-vehicle accident and the driver suffered serious injuries, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Culvert#Urban Construction
northwestmoinfo.com

UTV Accident in Decatur County Results in a Fatality

The Iowa State Patrol reports a fatality resulting from a UTV accident on private property in Decatur County. The Patrol’s report indicates the driver of a UTV was operating the vehicle in a hay field at an address on 250th street, lost control of the unit, and was thrown from the vehicle. The driver died as a result of the injuries.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Restoration Project at an Iowa Lake is Trapping People Waist Deep in Mud

(Warren County, IA) -- People are getting stuck in the mud, waist-deep at an Iowa lake that's been drained for a restoration project. Firefighters rescued two kids over the weekend from the mud at Lake Ahquabi in Central Iowa. Department of Natural Resources Supervisor Chad Kelchen says two juveniles tried...
WHO 13

6-year-old dies after being hit by front-end loader in southern Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa – A six-year-old child died Wednesday night after being hit by a front-end loader in southern Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 6:52 p.m. in the 22000 block of Lineville Road. That’s southeast of Leon. Justin Miller, 41 of Leon, was using a front-end […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
iheart.com

Iowa Gas Prices Back on the Rise After Period of Going Down

(Iowa) -- After Iowa gas prices dropped for over a week, they're now jumping back up. According to AAA, Iowa gas prices are up an average of two cents from yesterday at $4.62 gallon for regular. Des Moines is seeing one of the biggest jumps in the state, up five cents from yesterday to $4.54 a gallon. The average price for a gallon of regular nationally is $4.86.
IOWA STATE
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie Center City Council Considers Nuiance Mowing Rates

The Guthrie Center City Council will meet today. The Council will consider for approval nuisance mowing rates and discuss an update on the nuisance complaint. Additinally, the Council will discuss the Little Charger Daycare facility, housing and a city hall update. The Council will meet at 6:30pm at the Guthrie...
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
kjan.com

2 separate fatal accidents in southern Iowa: 1 man and 1 child died

(Decatur County, Iowa) – Two separate incidents in southern Iowa have claimed two lives. The Iowa State Patrol on Tuesday, released the name of a man who died in a UTV accident at around 6:15-p.m., Tuesday. Authorities say 46-year-old Brian C. Kitt, of Ankeny, died after the 20111 Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle he was operating overturned when it went out of control in a hay field. Kitt was ejected and died from his injuries at the Decatur County Hospital.
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Sheriff: Missing Madison County girl located safe

UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Kamryn Levine has been found safe and returned to her rural St. Charles home. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in the case. The Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for information that helped locate her. No other details were released. MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The Madison […]
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Urbandale neighborhood shopping center sold for $16.2 million

An investment group has purchased a neighborhood shopping center in Urbandale, paying $16.2 million for the property, Polk County real estate records show. The shopping center at 3701 86th St. was built on nearly 13 acres in 1994, records show. The center includes a one-story, 124,759-square-foot retail building with brick veneer and a one-story, 75,818-square-foot building.
URBANDALE, IA
KCCI.com

Lawsuit against Iowa community for noon siren has been dismissed

LUCAS, Iowa — A lawsuit filed against an Iowa community for its tornado siren has been dismissed. A couple in Lucas said the daily siren that blares right across the street from their home led to emotional turmoil and physical illness. Phillip and Leslie Bago bought their home on...
LUCAS, IA
kjan.com

Long-term care facilities in Creston & Whiting receive 2022 National Silver Achievement in Quality Award

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (June 28, 2022) – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) recently announced the recipients of the 2022 Silver Achievement in Quality Award. Creston Specialty Care (Creston, IA) and Pleasant View Care Center (Whiting, IA) were recognized by AHCA/NCAL with this award. The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program honors long-term and post-acute care providers that have demonstrated their commitment to improving the quality of care for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
CRESTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy