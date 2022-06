Mitch Daniels’ decision to step down as president of Purdue University has sparked significant speculation about a potential return to politics and another run for the governor’s office. And while the former two-term governor is leaving the door open, he’s doing his best to dampen that speculation. “I wouldn’t rule it out, Gerry, but I can assure you it’s not the first, second or third thing on my mind,” said Daniels, adding, “I was never obsessed with public office and I’m not now.”

INDIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO