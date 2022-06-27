Eagles Capture Another Walk Off Win, Get Past Tigers

The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls of summer hit the road Monday for a makeup doubleheader against the Wapello Indians and Arrows. The Raven baseball team returned with an 11-8 win. Hillcrest had the better of it early, leading 4-0 after two and a half innings, then the Indian offense heated up, but the Ravens stayed hot, doing just enough to keep Wapello at bay. The Indians pulled within 4-3 after three. The Ravens scored twice in the fourth and three more times in the fifth to go back up 9-3. The Indians scored a five spot in the fifth to make it 9-8 and Hillcrest scratched across single insurance runs in the sixth and seventh to hold on. Hillcrest was outhit in the game 12-10, but the Ravens had three extra base hits to none for Wapello and nine team RBI to seven for the Indians. Seth Ours was a dominant three for four with four driven in and a run scored at the plate. He was also the winning pitcher, going four frames, giving up eight hits, two earned runs and striking out six. Luke Schrock added three hits, two of them doubles, drove in one and scored five runs. Noah Miller had a pair of RBI. Hillcrest is now 9-10 as they welcome Winfield-Mt. Union to Kalona for a Senior Night Tuesday.
Comments / 0