Keota, IA

Eagles Capture Another Walk Off Win, Get Past Tigers

By Cole Cook
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA flare for the dramatic would best describe the Keota baseball team and Friday proved just that with their two walk off wins in a week by...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

kciiradio.com

Huskies Make Statement Against Savages; Collect 20th Victory

In a marquee matchup between KCII area baseball teams the Highland Huskies scored a road win over the Sigourney Savages 14-1 in five innings Wednesday. Highland was dominant, scoring once in the first, five times in each of the second and third innings and posting a three spot in the fifth. Sigourney got their lone tally in the fifth. At the plate, the Huskies pounded out 16 hits, with three each from Connor Grinstead, Tyler Thompson and Brenton Bonebrake. Luke Miller drove in three runs, Kaige Vonnahme and Logan Bonebrake each had two RBI, with Logan Bonebrake smacking a homer. Chase Schultz got the win on the mound, going four frames, giving up three hits, one run and striking out six. Highland is now 20-3 this year with Sigourney falling to 17-5. Both teams get ready to open the 1A playoffs this weekend.
SIGOURNEY, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Win Rivalry Match Against Demons

It was a wire-to-wire victory Wednesday at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawks over the Washington Demons. In a game heard on AM and FM KCII, the Hawks took the rivalry match by an 8-1 count. Mid-Prairie scored twice in the first with Karson Grout and Alex Bean driving in runs. The Golden Hawks added three each in the fourth and fifth innings, sending seven to the plate in each frame. In the fourth, Brady Weber drove in a run and Camron Pickard had an RBI double, in the fifth it was Grout with his second RBI hit of the day and Collin Miller bringing home a run on a fielders choice. On the other side of the ball, Grout was dominant on the hill for the Hawks, taking a perfect game into the fifth before it was broken up by a Matt Wolf two-out base hit. The Demons broke through with their run in the sixth when Isaac Vetter singled to lead it off and came home on a Lucas Kroll double against Mid-Prairie reliever Collin Miller. After the game, Mid-Prairie head coach Kyle Mullet talked about Grout’s big night and the importance of scoring early. “Karson (Grout) had his stuff and was able to locate early. He was working ahead. He’s progressively gotten better over his last three starts. His velocity also helps him. Trying to create momentum when you’re not scoring is a hard thing to do, so after last night against Bellevue we talked about getting a couple of runs, getting things to swing our way early. Tyler Helmuth I thought did an excellent job tonight behind the plate and put some balls in play. Camron Pickard had a good two-out double. Alex Bean had a good hit tonight. Will Cavanagh took charge in the outfield and game up with the big plays.”
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Lions Get Out Brooms Against Wapello

It was a successful close to Southeast Iowa Super Conference play for the Lone Tree baseball and softball teams on Tuesday when they swept a pair of home games against Wapello. The Lion baseball squad trailed 2-1 in the sixth when they put up a five spot in that frame...
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Softball Bats Red Hot in Victory Over Demons

Two Washington County softball rivals were in a tussle in Kalona on Wednesday with host Mid-Prairie rallying for a come from behind 10-5 win over Washington. As heard on KCII, both teams put plenty of traffic on the base paths in the early innings, but both pitchers worked out of jams for a 1-1 tie after two. Bella Salazar and Ella Greiner opened the third with singles for the Demons and RyLee Fishback brought the fireworks with a three run blast to left center to open a 4-1 advantage. The Golden Hawk bats that finished with 16 hits went to work in the fifth when a 5-3 deficit turned into a 6-5 lead on a bases clearing triple from Sophie Miller. The black and gold took advantage of three Demon errors in the sixth to add four insurance tallies and that was all they needed to snap a six game losing skid to their non-conference rival. Seven Hawk players managed hits on the evening with Gabi Robertson going 4-for-5 with one RBI and Sydney Knebel cleaned up going 3-for-4 with three RBI. The freshman Knebel also picked up the win in the circle tossing a complete game giving up five runs on 10 hits and striking out eight. Washington was led by Salazar going 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lauren Hinrichsen had a pair of knocks. Salazar tossed five innings and suffered the loss.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Bears Wrap Regular Season Thursday

The Hillcrest Academy Raven baseball team finishes up their Southeast Iowa Superconference slate Thursday when they host the Danville Bears in Kalona. The Ravens come into the game with an overall record of 10-10 and winners of three straight after a 6-3 win over Winfield-Mt. Union Tuesday. The Ravens are hitting .239 as a team, led by Luke Schrock’s .377 average with 29 total hits and 24 runs scored. Seth Ours holds the team lead with 18 RBI. On the mound, the Hillcrest team ERA is 4.07 with Luke Schrock and Ours at 6-4 on the season with a combined 3.15 ERA. Jace Rempel is 2-0 with a 0.89. Danville stands at 3-13 on the year after an 11-4 loss to West Burlington Monday. The Bears are hitting .208 this year with Henry Bellrichard at .333. Their team ERA is 5.92 with Jaden Bauer at 2.85 with a 3-2 overall record. Hillcrest has won 10 of the previous 13 in the series and five straight including a 10-5 win in 2021. You can hear all of the action live Thursday from the campus of Hillcrest Academy, beginning with the Washington HyVee Pregame Show at 6:30 and first pitch at 7p.m. on AM 1380, FM 102.5 and KCIIradio.com.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Girls Claw ‘Cats For Comeback Win; Baseball Beaten on Senior Night

It was a varsity split for the Mid-Prairie baseball and softball teams Monday when they hosted Durant in Wellman and Kalona in River Valley Conference play. The Golden Hawk baseball team was beaten on Senior Night 13-10 at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman. The Hawks fell behind 8-0 after four with just two base-runners and one hit in their first four frames. Things changed in the fifth when Mid-Prairie sent 10 to the plate, scoring six times on five hits with Tyler Helmuth and Alex Bean each delivering hits that drove in two and Cameron Pickard driving in one. Durant responded to the pressure of having their lead cut to two by batting around in the sixth and scoring five times to drive the advantage back to 13-6. The Hawks got one in the sixth and then mounted a last ditch rally in the seventh that saw eight men bat and three runs scored with RBI from Will Cavanagh and Karson Grout, but it wasn’t enough. After the game, head coach Kyle Mullet talked about the bats picking up in the second half of the game, his standouts and what he saw as the difference. “We went to taking first strike and we wanted to be more patient. Trying to draw walks and get base runners but ultimately what it did was it settled our guys down. Tyler (Helmuth) has been hitting the ball well, Cav (Will Cavanagh) has been doing a good job in the two hole too. Tyler has really been driving the ball to the gaps. Collin (Miller) has been doing the same, getting quite a few hits for us. On senior night, those two are captains, it’s good to see them have success.”
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Baseball Surge Past Saints

Keeping the foot on the gas is what the Keota baseball team did last night in non-conference action by downing Melcher-Dallas 9-1 at home. The Eagles scored multiple runs in the first, third, fifth, and sixth frames en route to a decisive victory. The offense had 10 hits against the Saints (9-13) with Caden Clarahan going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Caleb Waterhouse was 2-for-3 with two runs knocked in. Colten Clarahan threw six innings on the hill without allowing an earned run on four hits and striking out 16 batters. Keota is now 16-5 overall. The softball team welcomed Tri-County (12-12) for South Iowa Cedar League play and fell by an 11-0 count to drop to 0-18 on the season.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Baseball Wins in Wapello; Softball Swept

The Hillcrest Academy boys and girls of summer hit the road Monday for a makeup doubleheader against the Wapello Indians and Arrows. The Raven baseball team returned with an 11-8 win. Hillcrest had the better of it early, leading 4-0 after two and a half innings, then the Indian offense heated up, but the Ravens stayed hot, doing just enough to keep Wapello at bay. The Indians pulled within 4-3 after three. The Ravens scored twice in the fourth and three more times in the fifth to go back up 9-3. The Indians scored a five spot in the fifth to make it 9-8 and Hillcrest scratched across single insurance runs in the sixth and seventh to hold on. Hillcrest was outhit in the game 12-10, but the Ravens had three extra base hits to none for Wapello and nine team RBI to seven for the Indians. Seth Ours was a dominant three for four with four driven in and a run scored at the plate. He was also the winning pitcher, going four frames, giving up eight hits, two earned runs and striking out six. Luke Schrock added three hits, two of them doubles, drove in one and scored five runs. Noah Miller had a pair of RBI. Hillcrest is now 9-10 as they welcome Winfield-Mt. Union to Kalona for a Senior Night Tuesday.
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Meet Comets on Campus

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams face off with the Bellevue Comets Tuesday. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 13-10 on the year after a 13-10 loss on Senior Night in Wellman Monday to the Durant Wildcats. The Hawks are hitting .288 as a team with six players over .300 led by Cain Brown at .389 with 28 hits and 26 runs. Dylan Henry has a team best 21 RBI. Mid-Prairie has a team ERA of 4.24 led by Alex Bean and Brock Harland each at 2.62. Bowen Burmeister, Karson Grout, Harland, Collin Miller and Brady Weber all have multiple pitching wins. Bellevue is 1-16 on the year, scoring their first victory last time out, a 5-3 win over West Branch. The Comets are hitting .231 together, led by Tyler Nemmers at .340 with 16 hits. Cal Bonifas has seven RBI. Bellevue’s team ERA is 8.67 led by Dawson Weber with a 1-3 record and 8.05 ERA. These teams last met in 2021 with Mid-Prairie winning 12-0.
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens Entertain Wolves in Senior Night Double Dip

It’s senior night at Hillcrest Academy as the Ravens welcome the Winfield-Mt. Union Wolves to town. The Raven baseball team is 9-10 on the year following an 11-8 win on Monday at Wapello. The Ravens are hitting .240 this year, led by Luke Schrock at .370 with 27 hits and 24 runs scored. Seth Ours has the team lead with 18 RBI. The Raven team ERA is 4.23 with Ours and Schrock each 3-2 on the season with a combined 3.15 mark. Winfield-Mt. Union is 2-15 on the year after an 8-3 loss to Highland on Monday. The Wolves are hitting .187 as a pack led by Nick Crow at .286 with 10 hits, and eight RBI. Cole Milks has scored seven runs. The WMU team ERA is 4.93 led by Andrew Brown at 3.71, he and Crow have recorded the two pitching victories this season. These two teams met a year ago with the Ravens winning 7-0. Hillcrest has won eight straight in the series. The Ravens will honor lone senior Noah Miller at tonight’s activities.
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Baseball Edged in Two to Fairfield

It was a season sweep for the Fairfield baseball team over Washington on Monday with the road Trojans invading Dick Sojka Memorial Field and walking away with a pair of wins. Game one saw both offenses scratch and claw for every run with the Trojans (13-13, 10-7) prevailing 4-3. Zeke Slagel tossed five innings surrendering four earned runs on five hits. Ethan Zieglowsky and Avery Six each went 2-for-3 with one RBI. The nightcap was tough sledding for the Demons, as they got behind 11-1 and eventually fell 11-6. The offense had three knocks with Zieglowsky going 2-for-4 with one RBI. Four pitchers teamed up for Washington with only four of the runs being earned.
FAIRFIELD, IA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

National champion Taylor joins Iowa women's wrestling

(Iowa City) -- Four-time national finalist and 2021 national champion Felicity Taylor is transferring to join the Iowa women’s wrestling program. A Spillville, Iowa native, Taylor spent the past four years at McKendree University in Illinois, helping the Bearcats to win three national team titles. View the complete release...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Spun

Iowa Has Announced Several Changes To Football Schedule

The Iowa Hawkeyes will reportedly be shifting around their football schedule over the next handful of years. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, Iowa will move its 2025 home game against Northern Illinois to 2026, its COVID-canceled game vs. the Huskies to 2029 and added 2027 home game with Ball State.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Upcoming Fireworks Displays in Southeast Iowa

There are several opportunities to view fireworks this upcoming Holiday weekend. Saturday July 2, the Richland Community Club will host a show from Alumni Park. Sunday July 3, Richmond Sons of AmVets Squadron #107 will light off from the AmVets Building. On Independence Day, July 4, several towns will be...
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Mary Jarvis

Celebration of life services for 83-year-old Mary Jarvis of Washington will be held at 2p.m. Friday, July 1st at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from 1-2p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be held at a later date at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington. The Jones Eden Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Wayland to Celebrate on July 4

The City of Wayland is celebrating Independence Day in Grand Tradition. In addition to the Lions Club breakfast at the Community Center starting at 6:30 a.m., parade line-up starts at 9:30 a.m. with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. rain or shine. City of Wayland 4th of July committee member...
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Advances to the Next Round of the #IowansUnite Community Contest

The initial stage of the #IowansUnite Community contest is in the books. The video submitted by the Washington Chamber of Commerce, the City of Washington, and the Hotel Motel Advisory Committee eclipsed the 500-vote threshold. With less than 15,000 residents, Washington was part of the small communities group. The Washington...
WASHINGTON STATE
kciiradio.com

Two Car Wreck North of Wayland

Around 2:45 p.m. on Monday it was reported to the Washington County Safety Center that there had been a two vehicle wreck at the intersection of 320th and W55 (Wayland Road) North of Wayland. Julia Miller of Kalona was driving a Toyota Corolla westbound on 320th and failed to stop...
WAYLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Abnormally Dry Conditions Expand Across Listening Area

A stretch of above average temperatures and below average rainfall over southeast Iowa has allowed the expansion of abnormally dry conditions across the KCII listening area in late June. A comparison of maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor for the weeks of June 14th and June 21st, 2022, shows that all seven counties in the listening area are now experiencing abnormally dry conditions, with only the southern quarter of Henry county still reporting no drought related concerns. Overall 63% of Iowa is reported as normal with 25% abnormally dry, 6% experiencing moderate drought and 6% in severe drought. The drought affected areas are in the northwestern part of the state.
HENRY COUNTY, IA

