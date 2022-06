Religious freedom is the first freedom listed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. That’s no accident. Religious freedom is the cornerstone of a free society. The Founders of the United States recognized the importance of religion to the health of our Republic. They also knew that religion flourishes best when practiced without coercion. The authors of our Nebraska Constitution knew this as well. Article I-4 of the Nebraska Constitution recognizes that “All persons have a natural and indefeasible right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO