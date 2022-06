Israel Adesanya believes Alex Pereira is overhyped and he hopes he can expose that. When Pereira signed with the UFC it was highly anticipated due to the fact he is the former GLORY kickboxing champ and has two wins over Adesanya including one by KO. In his debut, he scored a highlight-reel KO win over Andreas Michailidis and then beat Bruno Silva by decision in his sophmore appearance. Yet, for Adesanya, he believes those were handpicked opponents and because of that, he thinks Pereira is the most overhyped fighter in the UFC.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO