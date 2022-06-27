ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Excel Screen Print Closes, Brown’s Shoe Expands in Downtown North Platte

huskeradio.com
 3 days ago

As Excel Screen Print is closing, Brown’s Shoe Fit is moving into an expanded store in downtown North Platte. Excel owner Jeff Johansen has been designing graphics for clients for more than 30 years and is...

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Imperial Republican

Special elk season in nearby counties causing concern

A special elk depredation season set by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission on private land in parts of Perkins, Lincoln, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties is getting a lot of attention. While some farmers, hunters and elected representatives believe the details of the July 1-31 season were not well...
PARKS, NE
huskeradio.com

Lincoln County Moves Ahead With Inland Port

The Lincoln County commissioners agreed Monday to enter negotiations to buy the 134 acres east of Hershey that was formerly occupied by Greenbrier Rail Services, as the core of a planned industrial rail park where manufacturers could connect to the Union Pacific railroad according to the North Platte Bulletin. In what would become one of the first Inland Ports in Nebraska The commissioners’ decision was unanimous. It came on the heels of a confirmation late last week that $30 million in state funds is earmarked to develop the park.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Sand Hills Express

Three County Fire Departments Respond to Hay Fire on Pressey West Road

OCONTO – A fire erupted around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29 on Pressey West Road and Road 786, north of Oconto and near Pressey Park and the Pressey State Wildlife Management Area. Calls went out at 11:16 to three Custer County fire departments, all of whom swiftly arrived...
OCONTO, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Arthur, Cherry, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, McPherson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 16:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-29 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Arthur; Cherry; Grant; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; McPherson; Sheridan The National Weather Service in North Platte has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Arthur County in west central Nebraska Southwestern Cherry County in north central Nebraska Grant County in west central Nebraska Northern Keith County in southwestern Nebraska Western Hooker County in west central Nebraska Northwestern Lincoln County in southwestern Nebraska Western McPherson County in west central Nebraska Southeastern Sheridan County in the Panhandle of Nebraska * Until 515 PM CDT/415 PM MDT/. * At 435 PM CDT/335 PM MDT/, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles northwest of Ashby to near Arthur to 7 miles southwest of Lemoyne, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arthur, Paxton, Hyannis, Whitman, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ashby, Sarben, Lemoyne, Duluth, Swede Lake, Flatts, Cogill Lake, Green Lake, Bucktail Lake, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River, Three Mile Lake, Pratt Lake, Eagle Gulch Campground and Carr Lake. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 129 and 174. Highway 61 between mile markers 93 and 175. Highway 92 between mile markers 123 and 197. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 144 and 149. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ARTHUR COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Three Suspects Charged With Meth in Lincoln County

Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies charged three people with meth possession Sunday in separate incidents according to the North Platte Bulletin. Wesley Sharp and Debra Huntington were arrested late Sunday morning in a van at the Sutherland Reservoir. Mark Michaels was arrested that evening in his car in a neighborhood on the west side of North Platte.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
huskeradio.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Offices Completes NEBRASKAland Days Grant

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office completed an overtime grant for the NEBRASKAland Days Celebration. The grant was funded by the Nebraska Department of Highway Safety to allow more Deputies to be on patrol during the events. According to a Facebook Post from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office; Deputies conducted two-hundred-sixty traffic stops resulting in eighty citations. Deputies arrested two drivers for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and three occupants for possession of Methamphetamine. Additionally, twenty-five citations were issued for Minor in Possession of Alcohol, three for Possession of Marijuana, five citations for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, multiple citations for Open Container of Alcohol and two warrants for arrest.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Lincoln County marriage licenses

Taylor Paul Epps, 28, North Platte and Dannielle Lee Gralak, 26, North Platte. Colton Lloyd Lovitt, 22, Brady and Kate Allison Axthelm, 20, Brady. Seth McCoy, 45, North Platte and Trinity Kaelin Turner, 19, North Platte. Derek Carl Beckius, 22, North Platte and Alexis Shayenne Mentzer, 24, North Platte. Michael...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Sioux City Journal

Elwood man discharges gun, injures deputies with a knife while being arrested

ELWOOD — An Elwood man allegedly discharged a gun and injured deputies with a knife while he was being arrested at his Plum Creek Canyon residence. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with assault of an officer, a Class 2 felony, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, Class 2 felony and a second subsequent offense of resisting arrest, a Class 3A felony.

