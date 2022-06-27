ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

1 dead, 2 injured after being shot at Warner Robins gas station

13WMAZ
13WMAZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A person is dead after being shot at a gas station in Warner Robins. According to a Facebook post by the Warner Robins Police Department, it happened at the 7-Star...

www.13wmaz.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

GSP investigating Crisp Co. patrol unit involved car crash

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a car crash involving a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit. On Tuesday around 11:20 p.m., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit hit the rear end of a motorcycle near the 1600 block of 16th Avenue. The...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warner Robins, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Warner Robins, GA
wgxa.tv

2nd suspect in custody after chase in Macon, found hiding in hotel bathroom

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A second suspect is in custody after a chase near Montpelier Ave. in Macon. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies have now arrested the passenger who was in the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Christopher Finnell Jr. The driver, 19-year-old Vantonio Cook, was arrested Monday...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins man dead after being shot outside lounge

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One man is dead after being shot outside a lounge in Warner Robins overnight. According to a Facebook post by the Warner Robins Police Department, it happened around 12:45 a.m. at the Cru Lounge on 85 South Highway 247. 24-year-old Shamair Mitchell of Warner Robins...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Gas Station#Violent Crime
41nbc.com

Weekend shootings in Warner Robins leave 2 dead, 2 injured

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are dead following separate shootings within hours of each other this weekend in Warner Robins. One of them happened on Thomas Boulevard, the other happened a mile and a half down the road on Davis Drive. “It’s sad that people have now turned...
41nbc.com

Warner Robins woman arrested for murder and assault at food mart

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman has been arrested in connection to a Warner Robins shooting that left one dead and several others injured early Monday. According to the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to the 7-Star Food Mart on North Davis Drive around 12:15 a.m. on June 27th in connection to persons shot.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
iheart.com

Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies Shot

Two Bibb County sheriff's deputies were shot and injured late Wednesday afternoon, the district attorney said. The deputies were chasing a suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle, when they were hit by gunfire on Golfer's Trail in Brierfield, authorities said. The deputies were rushed to UAB, but there was no word on their conditions. The shooting touched off a massive manhunt, which was ongoing. The suspect is identified as Austin Patrick Hall. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised to call (205) 926-3129 or *HP.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
13WMAZ

Woman shot in road rage incident in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Police are searching for two men that targeted a couple in a road rage attack that ended in gunfire. It started about 2:40 this morning as the couple returned from vacation. According to captain Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department, three shots hit the car,...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: 17-year-old dead after Sunday shooting in Warner Robins

UPDATE (6/27): A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Sunday night. Police say the victim died at the hospital Monday morning. WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Sunday night. It happened in the 400 block of Thomas...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies investigating deadly drive-by shooting at Bibb County intersection

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at an intersection Sunday night in Bibb County. Officials say the shooting happened at a home on the intersection on Blue Bell Street and Poppy Avenue. According to the Bibb County Sheriff, deputies found 41-year-old Antonio Harris shot when responding...
41nbc.com

Two women arrested at hotel in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Two women were arrested in Monroe County on Monday, after a tip leads deputies to a hotel room. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says investigators received a tip that Amy Chason and Gabrielle Murphy, had active warrants and drug inside a hotel room they were staying in.
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

Macon, GA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Macon local news

 https://www.13wmaz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy