1 dead, 2 injured after being shot at Warner Robins gas station

Two Bibb County sheriff's deputies were shot and injured late Wednesday afternoon, the district attorney said. The deputies were chasing a suspect who was driving a stolen vehicle, when they were hit by gunfire on Golfer's Trail in Brierfield, authorities said. The deputies were rushed to UAB, but there was no word on their conditions. The shooting touched off a massive manhunt, which was ongoing. The suspect is identified as Austin Patrick Hall. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is advised to call (205) 926-3129 or *HP.

BIBB COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO