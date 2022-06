The second YOKE player-driven collective has been announced this week, this time with Minnesota football’s Twin Cities NIL Club. The Golden Gophers join a growing list of schools to adopt YOKE’s NIL platform. Texas, Michigan State, Auburn, Arkansas and Kansas State each have their respective clubs. Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan and a select group of other Golden Gophers players announced the formation on Twitter on Tuesday.

