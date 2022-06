Saweetie has decided to make her upcoming album, Pretty Bitch Music, a way of life, which is why it’s taking her a while to release it. The singer-slash-rapper took to social media to explain her reasoning for the delay. “Dear Icy Family, these past couple of years have been a growing experience for me as an artist, human, but most importantly a WOMAN,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I have realized my purpose with the platform God has given me which is why I have taken my time with releasing music this time around. Through hours of self-reflection I have realized that Pretty B.I.T.C.H Music is not an album — it’s a movement. It’s a culture. It’s a language. It’s a lifestyle.”

