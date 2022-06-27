ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Five reasons why young non-smokers in NZ are taking up vaping more than ever before

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of young New Zealanders aged 15 to 17 who vape every day has tripled in two years, from 2% in 2018–19 to 6% in 2020–21, according to the most recent New Zealand Health Survey. For young adults, aged 18 to 24, daily vaping increased from 5% to...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Mediterranean diet may reduce chance of frailty, according to new study

A new study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition has found that consuming a Mediterranean-style diet may prevent frailty. Defined as a recognizable state of increased vulnerability resulting from a decline in function across multiple physiological systems, frailty affects 10–15% older adults, and leads to other health issues. Although the general benefits of a Mediterranean-style diet are well known, its role in the reduction of frailty in older Americans who do not normally consume such a diet was unclear.
DIETS
WebMD

Improving Your Life While Dealing With Fatigue

There’s an array of symptoms you’ll experience while living with multiple sclerosis. But fatigue must be one of the most, if not the most, common one. It just comes with the territory. It’s a daily battle. It can be debilitating and exhausting. It’s like the simplest things make you feel tired. And many times, it just comes out of nowhere.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 omicron variant leads to less severe disease in mice

Georgia State University researchers have found that the alpha, beta and delta variants of SARS-CoV-2 were substantially more fatal in mouse models than the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19. However, they also found that the omicron variant, despite having more mutations, led to less severe disease with half as many deaths and longer survival time.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#In Youth#Social Marketing#Social Awkwardness#Nicotine#New Zealanders#New Zealand Health Survey
MedicalXpress

'Long COVID' presents a major health challenge. How can Australia be prepared?

COVID might be the largest mass casualty event in Australian history. And with one in 20 people with COVID still experiencing symptoms three months later, long COVID might even become Australia's most significant cause of longer-term disability. Around eight million Australians are estimated to have been infected with COVID during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellmind.com

Types of Psychosis

Psychosis is a complex symptom of many different mental health concerns. It manifests in different ways and may be a permanent or temporary condition. The symptoms vary between different people, even if they have the same underlying condition. Here’s an overview of what psychosis is and how to address it....
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study shows HIV speeds up body's aging processes soon after infection

HIV has an "early and substantial" impact on aging in infected people, accelerating biological changes in the body associated with normal aging within just two to three years of infection, according to a study by UCLA researchers and colleagues. The findings suggest that HIV infection may cut nearly five years...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
MedicalXpress

How do children develop after being born very preterm? Four likely outcomes

A study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP) reports that, among very preterm born children, subgroups can be distinguished with distinct outcome profiles that vary in severity, type, and combinations of deficits. Children born very preterm, that is, after a pregnancy duration of...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Abortion bans to increase maternal mortality even more, study shows

New data shows that banning abortion would lead to more maternal deaths than previously thought, a critical finding less than a week after the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 to overturn Roe v. Wade. According to new CU Boulder research based on newly available data from 2020 and published on the...
BOULDER, CO
MedicalXpress

Smoking promotes development of severe pulmonary hypertension

About 1% of the world's adult population suffers from pulmonary hypertension (PH). Among the many forms of this disease is idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension (IPAH), a rare but very severe disease. The term "idiopathic" means that there is no tangible cause for the disease. A study group led by the Department of Pneumology at the Hannover Medical School (MHH) has determined that smoking probably plays a causal role in the development of a particularly severe form of IPAH. The researchers came to this conclusion by analyzing data from two pulmonary hypertension registries. The scientific work was published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study finds doctors prescribe fewer painkillers during night shifts than during the day

Pain management is one of the biggest challenges of the modern healthcare system. Almost 60% of U.S. adults report having experienced pain in the past three months, and pain is one of the main reasons adults seek medical care. Adequate pain management is critical for patient health and well-being. A new study published today in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), has found that physicians prescribed less pain medication during night shifts than during the day.
HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

Free Tool Helps Older People Pay for Rising Expenses

If you are an older adult or someone with disabilities struggling to pay day-to-day expenses, a new, free tool can connect you with help. The National Council on Aging (NCOA) announced on June 27 an improved version of its BenefitsCheckUp website. This tool helps older adults and people with disabilities to find nearly 2,000 benefits programs.
MedicalXpress

Suffering from a smell disorder? Eat chili, menthol and rapeseed oil

Smell plays a key role in our ability to enjoy food. However, many people suffer from a lost, impaired or distorted sense of smell, and this can affect both their health and quality of life, says a new study from Aarhus University. Losing your sense of smell or having it...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Study finds women have more brain changes after menopause

Women who have gone through menopause may have more of a brain biomarker called white matter hyperintensities than premenopausal women or men of the same age, according to a new study published in the June 29, 2022, online issue of Neurology. White matter hyperintensities are tiny lesions visible on brain...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Features of migraine identified on functional MRI

The resting-state functional connectivity (rsFC) of the amygdala and hippocampus can differentiate patients with migraine from healthy controls (HCs) and patients with tension-type headache (TTH), according to a study published online June 22 in Frontiers in Neuroscience. Yajuan Wang, from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University in China, and colleagues...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Patients with severe brachial plexus injuries who undergo amputation report benefits, study finds

Reconstruction surgery may not work for some people with severe brachial plexus injuries, so they choose to undergo amputation. In a retrospective review by Mayo Clinic researchers, these patients reported less mechanical shoulder pain, higher employment rates and more satisfaction after amputation. The paper appears online in the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

How to Reclaim the Power Absorbed by Anxiety

The therapy session began with a standard, open-ended check-in. My client answered just as she had the two weeks prior. It had been another "bad week," full of obstacles that triggered her anxiety and resulted in exhaustion. With some encouragement, she was able to identify a few positives, validate a specific effort, and affirm two reps she acquired. Rather than her diagnosis serving as a framework to make sense of her symptoms and behavioral patterns, it seemed to have become her identity. Her anxiety had gained an exorbitant amount of power and continued to pull her further and further away from the person she once was. The identity was something she could hide behind and justify certain choices or behaviors.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Reducing risk of maternal health problems among Medicaid patients could have additional benefits

Risk for maternal illness (morbidity) and death is unevenly distributed in the U.S., with some populations bearing substantially greater risk, including Medicaid-insured individuals, rural residents and Black and Indigenous patients. Researchers at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health (SPH) looked at how these risks differed for people giving...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy