Layton, UT

Layton boy airlifted after being hit by delivery driver

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 3 days ago
A 7-year-old boy from Layton was seriously injured after being hit by a delivery driver while riding his bike.

The unidentified boy was struck by the driver around 7 p.m. in the area of 3700 North and 2550 East.

Due to the extent of his injuries, police said the boy was airlifted to Primary Children's Hospital.

An investigation is underway, but officials believer there is no reason to suspect the delivery driver was impaired or negligent.

Police originally said the boy was 10-years-old before updating the information

