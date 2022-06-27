Discover If Entrepreneurship Is for You, and Other Free SCORE Webinars

Image via SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties.

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties is offering the following free webinar events in June.

On Monday, June 27, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; and again Monday, July 11, 10 to 11:30 a.m., learn about the various aspects of business ownership during these in-person workshops.

Small business ownership comes in many forms. From starting a business, purchasing a franchise, or buying an existing business, there are some things you should consider; some questions to ask.

Whether you are considering starting a new business, turning your side gig into a full-time job, or trying to earn an income from your hobby, this workshop is for you!

This presentation will help you answer:

Do I have the personality to “build my dream business”?

How do I get started?

What should I know before “jumping” in?

Where can I go for support?

About the presenter

Jerry Francis spent his career in sales and marketing, working in distribution/channel development for multiple product lines, with small entrepreneurs and major distributors for a Fortune 50 company. Jerry is a SCORE volunteer, serving as a Mentor, Presenter, Board Member, and former Chair.

The June 27 workshop will take place at the Widener University Leslie C Quick Center, 1304 Walnut St., Room 107 in Chester.

The July 11 workshop will take place at the Pennsylvania Career Link Chester County office, 479 Thomas Jones Way Ste 500 in Exton.



Click here to register.

The Basics of TikTok Digital Marketing

On Thursday, June 30, at 1 p.m., learn the essentials of TikTok digital marketing, including TikTok SEO, hashtags, influencers, and how to optimize your profile.

TikTok is just one tool in every smart marketer’s arsenal, but to begin your TikTok journey on the right foot you need to understand TikTok SEO, hashtags, influencers, and how to optimize your profile.

During this webinar, Mike Corso, founder of Roovio, will walk you through his proprietary 8 Step TikTok Domination Method. Do not waste another minute trying to promote your business on TikTok until you join us on June 28th.

During this one-of-a-kind webinar you will:

Learn how to master TikTok SEO

Learn how the TikTok algorithm works

Learn everything you need to know about TikTok ads

Learn what kind of videos to post

Learn how to optimize your profile and why it is SO important

About the Presenter:

Mike Corso is a digital marketing expert and public speaker with expertise in lead generation, SEO, Google Business Profile, social media, cost per click advertising and website development. Mike grew up in Roslyn, Long island (NY) with a great family (3 older siblings) and dreams of either pitching for the Mets or performing trumpet solos at Madison Square Garden.



The baseball dream is over but music never dies @ jacktoad.com 😉 Recreational time is also spent jogging, biking, playing tennis, sailing a hobie cat, cooking and reading. Otherwise, Mike is very happily married to his 8th grade sweetheart and has 3 sons. Finally, Mike hates the fact that he has not been to Italy.

Click here to register.

About SCORE

SCORE is the nation’s largest network of volunteer business experts . It is dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals.

Make a difference as a SCORE volunteer

Since 1964, it has provided education and mentorship to more than 11 million entrepreneurs nationwide.

SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has been operating since 1985. It has 100 dedicated volunteers today. They provide confidential mentoring at no charge. They offer business seminars, workshops, and webinars to benefit the local community.

SCORE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a resource partner of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).