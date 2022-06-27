ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC 276 Live Stream: How to Watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier Online

By Oscar Hartzog
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

It’s a big weekend for UFC fans, with two belts on the line and a UFC legend stepping back in the octagon for UFC 276 .

The main event sees Jared Cannonier going after Israel Adesanya’s middleweight title, while the co-main pits featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against Max Holloway for the third time.


Buy:
UFC 276 PPV Live Stream
at
$74.99

Headliners Adesanya and Cannonier are already throwing shots at one another. On his YouTube channel, Adesanya predicted a devastating win, comparing the upcoming fight to Anderson Silva’s victory over Forrest Griffin in UFC 101: “This is going to be spectacular. Think UFC 101, Anderson Silva vs. Forrest Griffin. Like, I’m just going to be in the zone. I don’t care – stay tuned.” Cannonier responded via Submission Radio, saying, “[Adesanya is] high in confidence, he’s been that guy for a long time so I can’t knock him for saying what he says. But no … hell no.”

Besides Adesanya vs. Cannonier and Volkanovski vs. Holloway, the UFC 276 fight card is stacked. Former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate is taking on Lauren Murphy — the No. 3-ranked women’s flyweight UFC fighter — and Sean O’Malley will put on a show against Pedro Munhoz in a men’s bantamweight bout.

But even the UFC 276 prelims alone are worth watching: MMA legend Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone has just been announced on short notice to fight Jim Miller in the early prelims of UFC 276. A fan favorite, this will be Ceronne’s 55th professional MMA fight.

If you’re looking to catch the action live, read on: Below is everything you need to know about the much-hyped UFC 276, including how to watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier online.

When Is UFC 276? Date, Time, Location

UFC 276 is happening on Saturday, July 2 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Coverage for UFC 276 begins at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT with the early prelims, followed by the prelims at 8 p.m ET and the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

How to Watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier Online: Live Stream UFC 276

UFC 276 is an exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) event, with the main card only available through ESPN+. First, you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription, which costs $6.99 per month , and then you’ll need to purchase the PPV live stream for $74.99 to watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier online. This brings the grand total to $81.98 for new ESPN+ subscribers and includes a month of ESPN+ after you sign up.


Buy:
ESPN+ Single Month + UFC 276 PPV Stream
at
$81.98

Besides access to the Adesanya vs. Cannonier PPV live stream, an ESPN+ subscription gets you a ton of UFC content, including free UFC Fight Night live streams and UFC Fight Archives, as well as live NHL, MLB, and soccer games, among other sports . ESPN+ also has on-demand content, such as 30 for 30 documentaries, The Last Dance , and plenty of sports commentary. Better yet, all ESPN+ content can be viewed through your steaming devices, smart TV, phone, tablet, or computer.

Already an ESPN+ member? Just log into your account and purchase the UFC 276 PPV live stream through ESPN+ for $74.99 to watch Adesanya vs. Cannonier online.


Buy:
UFC 276 PPV Live Stream
at
$74.99

DEAL: Save $58 on UFC 276

If you’re new to ESPN+, you have an opportunity for some serious savings with the UFC 276 ESPN+ Bundle Deal . This deal gets you a year of ESPN+ and the UFC 276 live stream all for a total of just $99.98 .


Buy:
ESPN+ Annual Plan + UFC 276 PPV Stream
at
$99.98

Break that down, and you’re getting an annual ESPN+ subscription for just $24.99. This equates to $58 in savings compared to buying the regular-priced ESPN+ subscription and the UFC 276 live stream separately.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier Fight Card, Odds

Going into Saturday’s fight, oddsmakers have pegged Adesanya as the favorite with moneyline odds of -365, compared to Cannonier’s +300.

Cannonier has a 15-5 career record, and he’s 5-1 after dropping down to middleweight. But the “Killa Gorilla” has a talent for knockouts, with 10 of his 20 fights ending in TKO.

Adesanya has earned his spot as the favorite with an impressive 22-1 pro record, and an undefeated 11-0 record in the middleweight division. “The Last Stylebender” defended his belt against Robert Whittaker in February at UFC 271, which ended in a victory by decision.

As for the co-main fight, this will be the third meeting of the undefeated Volkanovski and Holloway. Volkolanski (24-1-0) is the favorite with moneyline odds of -180, having defeated Holloway (23-6-0) in their last two fights and knocked out Korean Zombie in the first round of UFC 273.

UFC 276’s undercard, meantime, is set to deliver a string of very well-matched fights. Oddsmakers have the Murphey vs. Tate fight at +140 and -163, respectively, in what is sure to be an exciting bout. Other undercard fights include Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira, Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena, and Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz.

Head to ESPN+ to purchase the UFC 276 PPV live stream ahead of Saturday’s event.


Buy:
UFC 276 PPV Live Stream
at
$74.99

Rolling Stone

