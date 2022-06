WESTLAKE ( WJW) Hot! Hot! Hot! Whether you like it super spicy or mild, Hot Chicken Takeover in Westlake is serving up mouth-watering chicken made for any palate!. Kenny Crumpton checked back in with the popular eatery, which also has a location in Strongsville, to see what’s new on the menu and to learn more about their mission to help those needing employment.

WESTLAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO